One Piece's Strongest Pirate Crew Was Way Too Overpowered

Before the Straw Hat Pirates rose to power, before even Gol D. Roger became the King of the Pirates all those years ago, another crew of roving cutthroats dominated the four Blues. These pirates are rarely spoken of because the World Government keeps their exploits quiet, but they caused more destruction and chaos than almost any other band of marauders. They are, or were, the Rocks Pirates. During their prime, the Rock Pirates sailed under Rocks D. Xebec, a pirate with no confirmed Devil Fruit powers but indomitable strength and an insatiable desire to conquer the literal planet.

His crew, who terrorized the four Blues beneath the emblem of a burning red skull, mirrored his ambition, bloodlust, and ravenous greed. Because of this, the Rocks Pirates drew unwanted attention from both the World Government and other pirates. Ultimately, their defeat demanded the combined might of Gol D. Roger and Vice Admiral Monkey D. Garp. That, more than anything else, should help you understand how powerful the Rocks Pirates were.

Laid low, the Rocks Pirates disbanded, and its members spread far and wide. Many became pirate captains of their own crews. Edward Newgate, aka Whitebeard of the Whitebeard Pirates, Charlotte Linlin, aka Big Mom of the Big Mom Pirates, and Kaidou of the Beasts, aka the Governer-General of the Beast Pirates, all began their journeys aboard the Rocks Pirates' ship. But having so many intense personalities, egos, and strengths in one space doesn't always end well. The crew bickered endlessly (they killed each other a lot). It's not unreasonable to assume if Gol D. Roger and Vice Admiral Monkey D. Garp had not stopped Rocks D. Xebec, the Rocks Pirates would have consumed themselves.