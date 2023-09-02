One Piece: Is Monkey D. Garp A Devil Fruit User? His Impossible Strength Explained

Contains spoilers for "One Piece" Season 1, Episodes 5 — "Eat at Baratie"

In the world of Eiichiro Oda's decades-long "One Piece" franchise, as well as on Netflix's live-action adaptation, consuming Devil Fruit is a one-way ticket to Power Town. Each fruit is unique, so no two individuals who eat the cursed food receive the same superhuman abilities. For instance, Buggy the Star Clown (Jeff Ward) eats Devil Fruit and gains the horrifying ability to telekinetically segment his body however he chooses, while Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) gains the slightly less creepy ability to stretch his body like rubber. So, with a built-in justification for individuals possessing incredible skill sets, it's actually kind of wild that Monkey D. Garp (Vincent Regan) is not a Devil Fruit user.

The Marine vice admiral (and paternal grandfather to our hero, Luffy) packs such an inhuman punch that he bears the nickname Garp the Fist. In Season 1, Episode 5 — "Eat at Baratie," the old man literally hurls a cannonball by hand with enough force that the impact would have been greater than if it was launched from a regular cannon had Luffy not deflected it. The vice admiral's strength might not be natural per se — there's nothing natural about using the hulls of retired battleships as punching bags — but it's also not supernatural. It stems from the kind of physical training that can only occur in media based on manga. Speaking of manga, if you think Garp is overpowered in the live-action series, you're not ready for what he does on the page.