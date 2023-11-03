Everything Priscilla Gets Right And Wrong About The True Story

This article contains discussion of grooming, drug abuse, domestic violence, and sexual assault. This article also contains spoilers for "Priscilla"

"Priscilla," written and directed by Sofia Coppola, is adapted from the 1985 memoir "Elvis and Me" by Priscilla Presley and Sandra Harmon. With the real Priscilla Presley involved in the adaptation as an executive producer, this film, starring Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla and Jacob Elordi as Elvis Presley, sticks close to her account of the romantic highs and disturbing lows of her 14-year relationship and six-year marriage with the King of Rock 'n Roll.

Whether the faithfulness of this adaptation equates to historical accuracy will be contested by different people for various reasons. Elvis Presley's estate has not only contested the accuracy of certain elements but disapproved of the film's whole existence — which isn't surprising, given its decidedly unflattering portrait of Elvis as a controlling, dishonest, and at times violently abusive partner. This article will examine how Coppola's "Priscilla" corresponds to the memoir and other historical accounts, as well as the areas where the filmmaker took artistic license by either choice or necessity.