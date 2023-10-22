Who's The Football Player In The Geico Commercial With The Weird Play Names?

NFL players spend their careers on camera. For some of them, it's not just when they're slinging the pigskin. Footballers like Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are at the peak of their powers, and that hasn't stopped them both from becoming a ubiquitous on-screen presence for companies like Verizon, Subway, and State Farm.

Other athletes, meanwhile, blossom into commercial actors once their playing days are over. Andrew Whitworth is one such player. After spending 11 seasons playing tackle for the Cincinnati Bengals and five seasons for the Los Angeles Rams, Whitworth retired from the NFL in 2022. In his final professional football game, he won a Super Bowl ring. (Ironically, he beat the Bengals — his squad for two-thirds of his career — as a Ram.)

Now, fans might recognize the former player from his Geico commercials, both of which poke fun at the NFL's outlandishly titled play names. "Kentucky double-right, 200, imitation crab, zebra 60," Whitworth rattles off to a colleague with a straight face, pointing to a scramble of X's and O's on a whiteboard. His next word jumble turns out to be a recipe for baked ziti.

In another ad, a coach's zany play name asserts that Whitworth can't bench 350 pounds. He retorts with his own wordy play name: "Double pump fake, I'm stronger than you, I can bench 350, and I'm a good tackle."

Whitworth clearly has the chops to be a comedic commercial actor, but he can be seen most regularly as an analyst.