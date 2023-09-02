Who Is The NFL Football Player In Verizon's myPlan Commercial & What Other Ads Has He Done?

With the 2023 NFL season here, the nation's most telegenic football players are back on TV shilling for Subway, Frito-Lay, and other game-day-friendly brands. But there's a crucial question to consider: How exactly are fans supposed to watch the games?

A new Verizon ad answers that question with their myPlan package, a feature that bundles a Verizon membership with free access to NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV. In the 30-second TV spot, a desperate Arizona Cardinals fan resorts to watching his neighbor's TV from the bushes outside. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen pops up alongside him, explaining the deal. When the homeowner spots them, they recede into the bushes, Homer Simpson style.

Among other NFL stars like Patrick Mahomes and Julian Edelman, Allen has become a familiar face in the advertising circuit ever since he signed with Creative Artists Agency in 2018 — the same year the Bills selected Allen as the 7th overall pick in the NFL Draft. He's also the cover athlete for "Madden NFL 24."

Along with his rocket right arm that propelled the Bills to four consecutive postseason appearances, Allen has been commended for his commercial viability. "He's a magnet," Jody Lomeo, the president and CEO of Kaleida Health, with whom Allen collaborates as a spokesperson, told Buffalo News. "The more successful he is, obviously, on the field, [and] the more successful and genuine people see him off the field, the better it is for us. We're not shying away from that."