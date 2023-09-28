Who Eats Pizza With George Kittle In That Little Caesars Commercial?
As tight end for the San Francisco 49ers, George Kittle has proven his dominance on the field. He is a four-time Pro Bowler and has broken a number of NFL records, including the tight end title of most receiving yards in a season. He has also made his interests and endorsements well-known off the field. In 2021, Kittle even starred in a "Venom" promo as the unsuspecting roommate to Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his villainous symbiote. Based on one of his 2023 ad campaigns, it would appear that Kittle's latest love is pizza.
In a recent Little Caesars commercial, a sports journalist (Jessica A. Caesar — no, uh, relation) asks New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan how he spent his offseason. What follows is a wistful daydream in which Kittle and Jordan enjoy picnics, movie nights, karaoke, riding a tandem bicycle, and, of course, eating pizza. Their offseason adventures also include former quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.
When Jordan shakes himself from the daydream, he responds, "The offseason? Just hit the weights." Cut to Kittle and Fitzpatrick sitting among the journalists, dressed like old-timey newsies, as they wink at their buddy while holding slices of pizza.
Little Caesars shows off its FitzMagic
George Kittle's Little Caesar commercial co-stars are similarly familiar with the world of advertising. Cameron Jordan has played in the NFL since 2011, and during that time he has appeared in ads for Invisalign and Google's "New Ways to Search: Tunnel Fits." He previously got silly for Little Caesars as an anthropomorphized clock reminding a football fan when it's "pizza pizza time."
Perhaps no one is having more fun in the ad spot than Ryan Fitzpatrick, who giddily cheers that Little Caesars pizza "tastes even better with my best friends!" He brings that same energy to his extensive commercial credits, the list of which has gotten even longer since his retirement from football in 2022. A journeyman quarterback, Fitzpatrick played on nine teams over the course of his 17-season career, and he has since flourished in the spotlight as an NFL analyst for Amazon Prime.
During his career, Fitzpatrick earned the nicknames "FitzMagic" and "FitzTragic" depending on his performance, and he's carried that badge with him into the world of advertising. Indeed, in his commercials for Audible and DraftKings, Fitzpatrick references the FitzMagic that he's brought into retirement, including his penchant for flashy, chest-bearing outfits. That is also part of the reason he pops in the Little Caesars ad — while his co-stars don their NFL jerseys, Fitzpatrick sits front and center in a splashy floral shirt.