Who Eats Pizza With George Kittle In That Little Caesars Commercial?

As tight end for the San Francisco 49ers, George Kittle has proven his dominance on the field. He is a four-time Pro Bowler and has broken a number of NFL records, including the tight end title of most receiving yards in a season. He has also made his interests and endorsements well-known off the field. In 2021, Kittle even starred in a "Venom" promo as the unsuspecting roommate to Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his villainous symbiote. Based on one of his 2023 ad campaigns, it would appear that Kittle's latest love is pizza.

In a recent Little Caesars commercial, a sports journalist (Jessica A. Caesar — no, uh, relation) asks New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan how he spent his offseason. What follows is a wistful daydream in which Kittle and Jordan enjoy picnics, movie nights, karaoke, riding a tandem bicycle, and, of course, eating pizza. Their offseason adventures also include former quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

When Jordan shakes himself from the daydream, he responds, "The offseason? Just hit the weights." Cut to Kittle and Fitzpatrick sitting among the journalists, dressed like old-timey newsies, as they wink at their buddy while holding slices of pizza.