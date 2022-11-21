Daryl And Carol's 'I Love You' Moment In The Walking Dead Finale Has A Lot Of Deeper Meaning

Since they first appear onscreen, it seems as if there were no two characters more opposed than Carol and Daryl. One was a survivor of domestic abuse, while the other was a hard-hearted biker who had no loyalty but to his brother. But somehow, Carol and Daryl develop a clear connection and become one of the most close-knit duos in the series. After enduring the deaths of loved ones and separation, these two have maintained obvious affection for each other that has spanned years. And while many of these feelings have gone unsaid, "The Walking Dead" finale rectifies that when the survivors finally admit they care about one another in no uncertain terms.

"I wanted to have some sort of expression of emotion, but I think for Norman and Melissa, too, it was important to them that they expressed that to each other," showrunner Angela Kang told TV Insider. For two people who have been so fundamentally damaged as Carol and Daryl are, there is a sense of relief that they can finally tell each other how much they mean to one another and say "I love you."

"They've been through so much," Kang continued. "It's been so hard for both of them because they're leaders, they're friends, and they're deep friends. Sometimes they fight with each other, but at the core of it all, they care about each other so, so much."