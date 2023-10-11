Big Brother 25 Spoilers: Jag's POV Plan Is Putting Alliances On Full Display

Contains spoilers for Week 10 of "Big Brother 25"

Some men just want to watch the world burn, and Cameron Hardin is proving yet again that he is one of them. With his backdoor eviction all but inevitable, Cameron is choosing to use his remaining time in the "Big Brother" house to betray those who previously betrayed him — namely, his former Fugitive allies, Matt Klotz and Jag Bains.

After Jag won the Power of Veto, the Minutemen conspired with Head of Household Bowie Jane Ball to backdoor Cameron. Cameron saw it coming and proceeded to transition through all the "Big Brother" stages of eviction grief: Discussing his hurt feelings, campaigning for a reprieve, analyzing how he would have played the game differently, and deciding to blow up everyone else's spot on his way out.

Currently, Cameron has his destructive sights set on Matt and Jag, and is trying to use Cirie Fields as an intermediary to help get them eliminated. Cameron told Cirie that Matt and Jag played a part in orchestrating Jared Fields' eviction and that she needs to work together with Cory Wurtenberger and America Lopez to target the Minutemen. Cory is definitely seen as a threat in the house, and with Cameron gone, it's possible that the remaining housemates — minus America, of course — could align to take him down. Cirie has been successful at laying low since her son Jared was evicted earlier this season, but she could end up compromising her game if she takes Cameron's advice and aligns with Cory at this juncture.