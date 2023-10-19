Forget Taylor Swift: The Donna Kelce Commercial Reveals The NFL's Real Power Player

In addition to all of the actual, you know, football, the ongoing NFL season has all of the weekly drama of a reality TV show, thanks to juicy stories like Aaron Rogers' imploded ACL or the steady decline of Bill Belichick's reign. Those stories, however, have paled in comparison to the league's newest star: Taylor Swift.

Thanks to a rumored relationship between Swift and Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, the pop star has become entangled with the NFL. In early September, she was spotted at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri to watch Kelce play against the Chicago Bears. A week later, she traveled to East Rutherford, New Jersey to watch him duke it out against the New York Jets.

The result is a fascinating confluence of seemingly disparate fanbases: Swifties and football fans. The NFL, for its part, is leaning into it, calling attention to Swift's game day attendance and even airing ads for her box-office hit "The Eras Tour" during football games.

In the lead-up to the Thursday Night Football showdown between the Chiefs and the Broncos, Prime Video aired a commercial that tongue-in-cheekily referenced the NFL's Swift fixation. In the ad, a number of pundits, podcasters, and TikTokkers speak reverently about a certain celeb, calling her "America's sweetheart" and "the reason that Travis even reached superstardom." The twist? They're talking about Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce.