Who Is Hosting SNL Tonight? (October 21, 2023)

One of our generation's most beloved cross-cultural talents is about to make his hosting debut on tonight's episode of "Saturday Night Live."

"SNL" is finally back on the air after Season 48 was cut short due to the Writers Guild of America 2023 strike. Last week, former "SNL" cast member Pete Davidson returned to 30 Rockefeller Plaza to host the debut episode of Season 49. Davidson, who left the iconic variety show back in 2022, was joined on stage by Hip-hop artist and certified bop deliverer Ice Spice. The premiere episode was widely praised, thanks in part to Davidson's hilarious (and deeply insightful?) rendition of "I'm Just Ken." Plus, fans were treated to a surprise appearance from America's sweetheart, Taylor Swift, who introduced her "Karma" co-vocalist, Ice Spice.

Now, all eyes are on tonight's episode of "Saturday Night Live" episode, which debuts on October 21. Tonight, audiences can expect Latin pop sensation Bad Bunny as their host for "SNL." Bad Bunny is making his "SNL" hosting debut, but he's also on track to pull double duty as the show's musical act — a role he previously performed back in Season 46.

Seeing as "SNL" has been off the air for months, largely due to the writer's room being forced to shutter, it makes sense that NBC is roping in Bad Bunny — one of the most popular artists of his generation — to headline the sophomore episode of Season 49. For Bad Bunny, it's a mutually beneficial gig that allows him to promote his latest album, "Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana," on one of America's most popular cultural platforms.