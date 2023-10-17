Whatever Happened To Surprise Ride After Shark Tank?

Growing up, Donna and Rosy Khalife didn't have a wealth of toys to play with. Their father, having fled with the two young sisters from embattled Lebanon, entertained them in the family's one bedroom with improvised crafts and activities — stoking within the girls a sense of curiosity and ingenuity that they would carry with them into adulthood.

Flashforward to 2013: Donna (now a Harvard MBA graduate after working as an investment banker at JP Morgan for four years) and Rosy (a marketer who had previously worked with lifestyle and children's brands) united to found Surprise Ride, a subscription service providing children with a monthly mystery educational activity packed in a box. Their mission to ignite the same creative spark within kids that their father ignited in them caught the attention of angel investor Irwin Jacobs, who gave the sisters $100,000.

Four months after their launch that same year, the company had shipped almost 800 boxes and secured 220 active subscribers, amounting to somewhere between $18,000 and $25,000 in sales. Now more confident than ever in their business, the Khalifes dove into ABC's "Shark Tank" to secure an investment that would take Surprise Ride to its desired destination.