Daredevil's Charlie Cox Hid Himself At NYCC In A Way No Marvel Fan Would Expect

If you're still feeling a little blue following the news that Marvel is planning a redo of "Daredevil: Born Again" after disastrous results, you're not the only one. This week on the NYCC floor, Charlie Cox was spotted veering away from the traditional red of the Man Without Fear and instead brandishing a cosplay of everyone's favorite Blue Heeler puppy, Bluey. Among the hidden gems on Disney+ that everyone should watch, "Bluey" has become a staple for preschool television since 2018, and as far as cosplay choices go, it was a simple but effective way for Cox to hide in plain sight. The personal touch from Cox, however, came with wearing his favorite football shirt, Arsenal, leaving fans to label him as Arsenal Bluey.

A fan stumbled across the star walking the floor in that signature blue hue while she was dressed as Elektra of all characters and was just as shocked to spot him as the internet was. Sharing the image on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @hails1997 said, "Meeting Charlie Cox when I'm cosplaying as Elektra and he's cosplaying as Bluey was not how I thought this would happen, but the universe sure is mysterious." Of course, to highlight just how awesome the man behind Daredevil is, the fan revealed that Cox called out Elektra before she even saw him: "I was going down an escalator, and he shouted 'Elektra!' and I look up, and I see him waving with a big smile, and I go, 'Hey! Wait.... oh my GOD,' and my face drops and I asked him if we could take a photo, and he agreed." While it certainly turned some heads at the event, Cox's daughter was the main reason he backed Bluey as an outfit option, as revealed at a previous convention.