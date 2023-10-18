Daredevil's Charlie Cox Hid Himself At NYCC In A Way No Marvel Fan Would Expect
If you're still feeling a little blue following the news that Marvel is planning a redo of "Daredevil: Born Again" after disastrous results, you're not the only one. This week on the NYCC floor, Charlie Cox was spotted veering away from the traditional red of the Man Without Fear and instead brandishing a cosplay of everyone's favorite Blue Heeler puppy, Bluey. Among the hidden gems on Disney+ that everyone should watch, "Bluey" has become a staple for preschool television since 2018, and as far as cosplay choices go, it was a simple but effective way for Cox to hide in plain sight. The personal touch from Cox, however, came with wearing his favorite football shirt, Arsenal, leaving fans to label him as Arsenal Bluey.
A fan stumbled across the star walking the floor in that signature blue hue while she was dressed as Elektra of all characters and was just as shocked to spot him as the internet was. Sharing the image on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @hails1997 said, "Meeting Charlie Cox when I'm cosplaying as Elektra and he's cosplaying as Bluey was not how I thought this would happen, but the universe sure is mysterious." Of course, to highlight just how awesome the man behind Daredevil is, the fan revealed that Cox called out Elektra before she even saw him: "I was going down an escalator, and he shouted 'Elektra!' and I look up, and I see him waving with a big smile, and I go, 'Hey! Wait.... oh my GOD,' and my face drops and I asked him if we could take a photo, and he agreed." While it certainly turned some heads at the event, Cox's daughter was the main reason he backed Bluey as an outfit option, as revealed at a previous convention.
Charlie Cox had his daughter in mind when it came to his Bluey cosplay
While it might look like an odd choice for a man who has made a name for himself as one of Marvel's most beloved heroes, Bluey was an option Cox had already considered after attending Fan Expo Canada 2023 with his "Daredevil" co-star Vincent D'Onoforio. When asked what cosplay he'd like to go as for future expos, the "She-Hulk" scene stealer said (per YouTube), "I've been actually thinking about that a lot recently 'cause I think I might take my daughter to one this year for the first time," before adding, "I'd like to do Bluey."
Clearly, his plan paid off, and fans on X were happy with the outcome. @Peytondelaneym took the chilled approach, saying, "Everyone shut the hell up Charlie Cox did bluey cosplay oh my god."
@KevinTalks12 said, "WTF. Charlie Cox roaming NYCC dressed as Bluey is the coolest thing ever. I wonder if he was there on Friday."
Over on the Arsenal subreddit, r/Gunners, fans of Cox's team were also excited to see the star repping the team, with one fan making a wild but (let's be honest) totally amazing proposal. Suggested by u/Xalo_Gunner, who was a fan of both Arsenal and "Daredevil," the idea was thrown in that "I'd love to see him do that season 3 single-take hallway fight [scene] wearing this instead." Bluey seeing that much red? Oh, biscuits.