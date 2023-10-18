One Piece Fan Edits In A Body Part Netflix Removed & The Results Are Disastrous

Understandably, some creative liberties were required for the live-action "One Piece," leading to some differences between Netflix's series and the manga. Most notably, Usopp (Jacob Romero) is missing the long nose that's a staple of the character in the anime and manga. However, a fan took it upon themselves to show what the Straw Hats' sniper could have looked like, and the results are horrifying, to say the least.

Posted to Reddit by u/LoveMinaMyoi, fans can see "Long Nose Usopp" in all his disastrous glory. The user recorded a few scenes from "One Piece," using a filter to give Usopp an iconic long nose resembling his anima and manga counterparts, proving that while maintaining accuracy to the source material is important, the live-action adaptation made the right decision to leave some things in the pages of the "One Piece" manga. "Apologies to Jacob, but this is what Usopp would've looked like if it was too accurate," they wrote, admitting that even they aren't a fan of their monstrous creation.

Unsurprisingly, "One Piece" fans seem to have unanimously agreed that a live-action long-nose Usopp would be a mistake after seeing the video, accepting that it's okay for the Netflix series not to be an exact 1:1 adaptation and making his nose another fan-approved change to Usopp in the adaptation.