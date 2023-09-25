One Piece Fans Approve Of One Major Usopp Change In Netflix Adaptation

As far as live-action anime adaptations go, Hollywood certainly doesn't have the best track record. Fortunately, the conversations surrounding Netflix's "One Piece" have been largely positive up to this point. Indeed, not only have most critics recommended "One Piece" but the series itself has been received surprisingly warmly by both casual viewers and die-hard fans alike. For further proof of the show's success, one need only look at its Season 2 renewal, which came just two weeks after its premiere. Netflix's live-action adaptation of "Cowboy Bebop," conversely, garnered largely negative reactions and was promptly canceled less than a month after its debut.

To its credit, the live-action version of "One Piece" does its best to honor the spirit and characters of both the original manga and the beloved anime series that inspired it. That doesn't, however, mean that the Netflix show never deviates from its source material. On the contrary, when it comes to the relationship between Usopp (Jacob Romero Gibson) and Kaya (Celeste Loots), the series confirms the unspoken attraction their characters feel for each other in a way that neither the manga nor the "One Piece" anime show ever have.

"One Piece" Season 1 specifically features a kiss between Usopp and Kaya, and while the moment in question marks a major departure from the show's source material, longtime fans seem perfectly happy with it. On Reddit, one viewer even wrote, "I have no problem with it, the romantic relationship between them is obvious."