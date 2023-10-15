Kid Cudi Is Making Comic Book Debut With New Moon Man Series

Kid Cudi is jumping into the world of comics! The rapper is teaming up with Image Comics to pen a new science fiction epic titled "Moon Man."

At New York Comic Con, Cudi (real name Scott Mescudi) shared he's working on a new comic series alongside writer Kyle Higgins ("Radiant Black"), artist Marco Locati ("Heavy Metal"), and colorist Igor Monti ("Inferno Girl Red"). Cudi, who most recently co-wrote and starred in the Netflix animated special "Entergalactic," and simultaneously released a musical album of the same name in 2022, will co-write "Moon Man."

Entertainment Weekly shared a first look at the comic, telling the story of astronaut Ramon Townsend, who becomes famous after saving his crewmates during a mission on the moon where catastrophe was narrowly avoided. However, with his rising celebrity back on Earth, Ramon will experience changes and gain powers as more happens on the moon to him than is revealed to the public.

"What we specialize in and pride ourselves on is building very relatable, contemporary superheroes for the 2020s with great aesthetics and style that have something to say and push the boundaries of the medium," Higgins tells Entertainment Weekly. "As Ramon's powers grow and he tries to change the world, readers will watch what that means and what happens as a result. This is very much our Miracleman for 2024."