Kid Cudi Is Making Comic Book Debut With New Moon Man Series
Kid Cudi is jumping into the world of comics! The rapper is teaming up with Image Comics to pen a new science fiction epic titled "Moon Man."
At New York Comic Con, Cudi (real name Scott Mescudi) shared he's working on a new comic series alongside writer Kyle Higgins ("Radiant Black"), artist Marco Locati ("Heavy Metal"), and colorist Igor Monti ("Inferno Girl Red"). Cudi, who most recently co-wrote and starred in the Netflix animated special "Entergalactic," and simultaneously released a musical album of the same name in 2022, will co-write "Moon Man."
Entertainment Weekly shared a first look at the comic, telling the story of astronaut Ramon Townsend, who becomes famous after saving his crewmates during a mission on the moon where catastrophe was narrowly avoided. However, with his rising celebrity back on Earth, Ramon will experience changes and gain powers as more happens on the moon to him than is revealed to the public.
"What we specialize in and pride ourselves on is building very relatable, contemporary superheroes for the 2020s with great aesthetics and style that have something to say and push the boundaries of the medium," Higgins tells Entertainment Weekly. "As Ramon's powers grow and he tries to change the world, readers will watch what that means and what happens as a result. This is very much our Miracleman for 2024."
Kid Cudi is excited to make the leap into comics
At New York Comic Con, Kid Cudi, who also dropped a "Star Trek" song at the event, expressed excitement about jumping into the world of comics, promising "Moon Man" will be a unique experience for readers.
"This might be one of the top three coolest things I've ever been a part of," he said at NYCC. "This story is something that took a lot of love from everyone involved. I promise you this comic will be unlike anything you've read before. To each and every person that picks up a copy and shows support in January — I love you more than you can imagine."
"Moon Man" will be published by Image Comics in collaboration with Kyle Higgins' Black Market Narrative and Cudi's production company, Mad Solar. The name of "Moon Man" is reminiscent of Kid Cudi's "Man on the Moon" album trilogy. His debut studio album, "Man on the Moon: The End of Day," featured cover art from legendary comic book artist Bill Sienkiewicz ("The New Mutants.") Fittingly, Sienkwicz will draw a variant for "Moon Man" #1, while Marco Locati, Christian Ward, and Rod Reis also bring their unique style to covers for the first issue. Check out Reis' cover below.
"Moon Man" #1 arrives at comic book stores and online retailers on January 31, 2024.