Kid Cudi Just Dropped A Star Trek Song & Fans On Reddit Hate It

It's not a bop, Scotty.

Scott Mescudi, known by his stage name Kid Cudi, is being flamed online for his "Star Trek-inspired song "Heaven's Galaxy." The Grammy-winning talent has always shared his love for science fiction in his music, so it's a collaboration that made sense — at least when it was first announced back in September 2023. The creative's joint effort with the "Star Trek" franchise is part of a larger multimedia effort titled "Boldly Be," which includes an appearance in the popular video game "Fortnite." There's even an entire line-up of clothing, fusing Cudi's fashion sensibilities with the "Star Trek" franchise's futuristic aesthetic. Attendees at New York Comic-Con 2023 can even check out the "'Star Trek' x Kid Cudi booth," which highlights the collaboration.

The real crown jewel of the team-up, however, is a track that Cudi cooked up. Titled "Heaven's Galaxy," the song debuted alongside the "Boldy Be" campaign, and ... it's not being received well. The track, just over six minutes long, doesn't even see Cudi rap over a trap, synthy beat. Instead, it's a sonic slog that attempts to capture the "epic" feeling of space, without any sort of effort. Yes, there are Cudi's signature hums, but it's not enough to make this track feel elevated or exciting, especially considering Cudi has captured that spacy sci-fi aesthetic early on in his career. Or, at least, that's what fans on Reddit think.

"cudi really losing his touch, nobody needs a 2 minute intro," says Reddit user u/lastomniverse on the r/HipHopHeads subreddit. Most fans seem to agree with this sentiment, discussing how the "Star Trek" song just doesn't have much structure to it.