Stephen King's Fairy Tale Movie Adaption Will Only Work If It Embraces Its Horror Elements

Stephen King is known predominantly for his spine-tingling scares, but there is something special about his fantasy books.

For many, "The Dark Tower" series is considered his magnum opus, and for good reason. Merging classic Western tropes with a fantasy scope, crafting a world of both dark wizards and noble cowboys, the "Dark Tower" is a truly unique narrative that, unfortunately, hit some snags on its way to the big screen. We all remember the tragically mishandled 2017 film that squandered the potential of Idris Elba as gunslinging Roland, and while there's hope that "Midnight Mass" maestro Mike Flanagan will strike gold with his own "Dark Tower" adaptation, King has other fantasy novels primed for film — because, as any King lover knows, "There are other worlds than these."

Paul Greengrass knows what sort of other worlds people need, thankfully, and just a month after King's novel "Fairy Tale" was published in 2022, he snapped up the rights. That's a quick turnaround for a King novel-to-film, but really, it's a classic King setup that the author's obsessives will recognize right away: "Fairy Tale" tells the story of 17-year-old Charlie Reade is coming to terms with his mother's premature death and his father's alcoholism, when he forms a deep connection with an elderly dog, which accidentally leads him to a portal to another world. Instead of the straight horror fare you may expect, though, this portal leads to Empis — the place where our world's fairy tales come from.

When it comes to adapting "Fairy Tale" successfully, this is still King we're talking about, and he puts the fantasy genre through the wringer. With that in mind, "Fairy Tale" features some pretty horrific imagery, and a film adaptation simply will not work without being true to that.