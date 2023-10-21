Chukwudi Iwuji's High Evolutionary Gets Comic-Accurate Look In MCU Concept Art

Director James Gunn and the minds at Marvel Studios put together an emotional end to the "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy in 2023. The third "Guardians" film sees the titular team of space-faring heroes in a race against time to save the life of their beloved companion, Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper). All the while, the presence of the twisted and menacing High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji) looms large as he attempts to get Rocket back in his custody for his nefarious gain. To match his threatening aura, the Marvel Cinematic Universe's take on the character looks uncanny, to say the least, but he's far from comic-accurate.

For those seeking a design more in line with the Marvel Comics version of the High Evolutionary, you're in luck. Artist Andy Park on Instagram shared a concept of Iwuji's big screen villain that's more in line with his print counterpart. The dark blues and purples of the "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" design are replaced with comic-inspired hues of magenta and silver. The most noticeable change here is in the face, with Park's art depicting a more robotic take on the character's head compared to the flesh mask he wears over his disfigured face seen in the final film.

While this alternate design is undeniably impressive and visually striking, at the end of the day, the one that made it to the silver screen is the right one for the story at hand.