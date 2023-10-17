Zack Snyder's Justice League Art Shows How Steppenwolf's Body Looks Under The Armor

"Justice League" went through quite a ride after its initial release. After the movie was taken over midway by Joss Whedon, fans of the previous film noted the change in tone and how inconsistent characters had become with regard to how they had previously behaved. The fan outcry would eventually lead to the restored version of "Zack Snyder's Justice League" seeing the light of day.

Showcasing major changes to both the heroes and villains of the DCEU, "Zack Snyder's Justice League" was reviewed much better than its predecessor and restored the hope that the Snyderverse could return. While that hasn't happened as such, concept artist and creature designer Jerad S. Marantz has some fresh looks on Instagram at the main villain of the film, Steppenwolf (Ciaran Hinds).

Most fascinating of all is a version of the "Justice League" villain that shows him without his armor. Since we only see a bare minimum of Steppenwolf's face peeking out in the movie, this look helps fans understand his physiology a lot more. While his body shape remains strange in proportion to our own, we can see that he's pretty shredded, consisting basically of all lean muscle. Veins are also visible beneath his skin, showing that he at least has some kind of circulatory system, just like humans do.