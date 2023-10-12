Who Plays Steppenwolf In Zack Snyder's Justice League?

"Zack Snyder's Justice League" features one of the DC franchise's most interesting live-action villains: Steppenwolf.

Unlike Darkseid (Ray Porter), Steppenwolf appears in both the theatrical and director's cut of "Justice League." First unleashed upon multiplexes in 2017, "Justice League" emerged as a misfire for the ever-expanding DC franchise. Plagued by mediocre reviews and even more mediocre box office receipts, the long-awaited superhero ensemble picture grossed a mere $655 million at the box office. Despite how disappointing the film was, hardcore fans of the franchise and director Zack Snyder rallied together to implore Warner Bros. to release the director's intended vision of the project.

After years of fan campaigns, Snyder released his four-hour cut of the epic on Max to critical acclaim. The director's cut, (or, rather, "Snyder cut") featured a number of key changes and inclusions from the theatrical cut. One major change is how Steppenwolf, the film's big bad, is presented. In both versions of the film, the infamous villain is played by Irish actor Ciarán Hinds. To help bring the Darkseid disciple to life, Hinds was required to perform extensive motion capture. Seeing as Steppenwolf towers over the Justice League, it makes sense that Hinds couldn't perform the extraterrestrial role with prosthetics and make-up.

While Steppenwolf's impeccable character design and towering demeanor mask away Hinds' complex vibe, there's an extremely strong chance that viewers have seen the actor in a number of roles. From blockbuster franchise fare to small, independent dramas, Hinds has proven himself as one of Ireland's most compelling and interesting contemporary thespians.