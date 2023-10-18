Smallville Season 11 - Will It Ever Happen?

Before the domination of the Arrowverse and the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), "Smallville" reigned supreme as the pinnacle of superhero television from 2001 to 2011. The young Man of Steel made his last flight in the blockbuster series finale titled — well — "Finale," leaving no indication that "Smallville" Season 11 had any chance of soaring onto the small screen. Yet, a network saying, "This is the end, my friend," has never deterred fans from campaigning for a continuation of their favorite show. As a testament to its longevity and overall influence in pop culture, "Smallville" continues to be talked about and revered over a decade after it wrapped. Not many shows receive this sort of affection and adulation, proving this coming-of-age story of Clark Kent's evolution from a loveable farm boy to the world's greatest superhero is something special that won't be forgotten to the sands of time.

As the wheels of the new DC Universe (DCU) — led by DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran — start to spin, many fans wonder if "Smallville" could become part of the new regime's plans at some point. Especially since there appears to be a drive to provide more fan service than division in the future, and "Smallville" hits all the right spots in fandom (for the most part, since detractors will always exist). In entertainment, never say never when there's money lying on the table, so let's take a look at the chances of "Smallville" Season 11 taking flight.