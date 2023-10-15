Disney's Prom Pact Caught Appearing To Use Creepy AI Extras & Twitter Cries Foul

While screen actors continue to fret over the threat of productions using artificial intelligence to replace live actors in future Hollywood projects, it appears that at least one major studio has already relied on the technology in one of its recent streaming releases.

Of course, streaming residuals and the use of AI are two of the major sticking points behind SAG-AFTRA's strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which began in July. Despite actors' concerns, however, Disney and Netflix, among other companies, have ramped up AI hiring amid the strike.

Now, users on X, formerly known as Twitter, users are calling out Disney for its apparent use of AI in its original streaming movie "Prom Pact." In an October 12 post, @DiscussingFilm wrote, "Earlier this year, Disney was caught inserting digital scans of background actors in their film 'PROM PACT'. Disney & other studios have been digitally scanning background actors and are now using their digital likeness in various movies & TV shows without payment or permission."

Accompanying @DiscussingFilm's post is a copy of the film's poster, along with a screen grab of a scene at a basketball game where fans are sitting in bleachers behind a row of basketball players on a bench. The snap of the AI character — which appears a digitally-created image of a woman in a yellow, V-neck sweater clapping in a static manner — appears 1 minute and 47 seconds into the movie and lasts less than 2 seconds. Sitting to the right of the woman is a male fan who also appears to be an AI creation.