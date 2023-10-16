Dragon Ball: 5 Scenes That Were Way Too Adult For TV

While anime has become increasingly popular over the last couple of decades, the medium has always sported a certain degree of controversy, even among its most devoted fans. This is because of the blatant fan service that many anime and manga indulge in, with the translation generally being a whole lot of focus on the female body, often from some pretty salacious angles.

Though popular anime like "My Hero Academia" and "Demon Slayer" still indulge in this kind of thing from time to time, one of the earliest examples of the trope comes in the original "Dragon Ball." This is a series that commonly depicts characters being leered at, groped without consent, or even outright assaulted, and the show plays them off for laughs.

However, it isn't just characters like Bulma (Hiromi Tsuru/Tiffany Vollmer) who are shown inappropriately in "Dragon Ball." In the first few episodes of Season 1 alone, Goku (Masako Nozawa/Sean Schemmel), a child, is shown fully nude and is also seen peeing. Furthermore, Bulma tries to shoot Goku with a gun, and she tries to manipulate him by showing him her panties. Naturally, none of these scenes made it into the American cut of the series as they were originally shown.