Big Brother 25 Spoilers: Week 10 Power Of Veto Winner Revealed
Contains spoilers for Week 10 of "Big Brother 25"
Season 25, Episode 28 of "Big Brother" saw Jag Bains bag his third Power of Veto competition, following his wins in Week 3 and Week 7. The competition also got remixed this week — and it's all thanks to DJ Bowie Jane Ball. After defeating Felicia Cannon in a tiebreaker in the "Humili-Gram" competition, Bowie Jane won Head of Household (HOH) and decided to change up the tempo of her gameplay.
During Mecole Hayes' eviction in Episode 27, she accused Bowie of allying herself with Cory Wurtenberger and America Lopez — but the truth is, Bowie seems to be working with almost everyone. She's close with Cameron Hardin, and Cory and America are pushing for her to be in their final three; the problem is, she's also entangled in a tentative final three with Jag and Matt Klotz.
Matt and Jag have previously dubbed themselves the Minutemen, but in Episode 28, they should have referred to themselves as the Middle Men. All of a sudden, everyone wants to use their access to Bowie Jane to influence her nomination decision. Felicia, Cirie Fields, Blue Kim, and Cameron all want Matt and Jag to pitch Bowie Jane on nominating Cory and America. Meanwhile, Cory and America are strategizing to get Cameron and Blue — also a strong duo — to face off on the eviction block.
After checking in with all of the houseguests, Bowie chooses to play her own game and nominates Felicia and Cirie. It's a smart move for her, given how many alliances she's juggling, but Jag's Power of Veto meant that Felicia wasn't in the hot seat for long.
The Power of Veto compels Jag — again
After Zombie Cameron Hardin was resurrected, Matt Klotz and Jag Bains joined him to form the Fugitive alliance, and the three seemed ready to move forward together. But that was before Jag scored the Power of Veto, rescued Felicia Cannon from her fourth time on the eviction block, and managed to convince Bowie Jane Ball to nominate Cameron in her stead.
During Week 9 of "Big Brother" 25, everything was coming up Cameron, but in Week 10, his luck finally ran out. As the previous HoH, Cameron wasn't eligible to compete for the title again, and he also wasn't given an opportunity to take part in the Power of Veto competition. This left him vulnerable to betrayal at the hands of his former allies, Bowie Jane, Matt, and Jag, and according to the livestream footage, Cameron is hurt by the way things went down.
But the show doesn't care about Cameron's feelings, and it appears the Minutemen and Bowie Jane may have finally found a way to neutralize a powerful player in the game. This is Cameron's fifth time on the eviction block, and he's always found a way to wriggle out of trouble. But with the game starting to wind down, it seems unlikely that anyone in the house is going to grant him a stay of execution or a chance to join the "Big Brother" winners' circle.
To find out if this is the eviction notice that actually sticks with Cameron, check out "Big Brother" Season 25 on CBS on Thursday at 9 p.m. EDT.