Big Brother 25 Spoilers: Week 10 Power Of Veto Winner Revealed

Contains spoilers for Week 10 of "Big Brother 25"

Season 25, Episode 28 of "Big Brother" saw Jag Bains bag his third Power of Veto competition, following his wins in Week 3 and Week 7. The competition also got remixed this week — and it's all thanks to DJ Bowie Jane Ball. After defeating Felicia Cannon in a tiebreaker in the "Humili-Gram" competition, Bowie Jane won Head of Household (HOH) and decided to change up the tempo of her gameplay.

During Mecole Hayes' eviction in Episode 27, she accused Bowie of allying herself with Cory Wurtenberger and America Lopez — but the truth is, Bowie seems to be working with almost everyone. She's close with Cameron Hardin, and Cory and America are pushing for her to be in their final three; the problem is, she's also entangled in a tentative final three with Jag and Matt Klotz.

Matt and Jag have previously dubbed themselves the Minutemen, but in Episode 28, they should have referred to themselves as the Middle Men. All of a sudden, everyone wants to use their access to Bowie Jane to influence her nomination decision. Felicia, Cirie Fields, Blue Kim, and Cameron all want Matt and Jag to pitch Bowie Jane on nominating Cory and America. Meanwhile, Cory and America are strategizing to get Cameron and Blue — also a strong duo — to face off on the eviction block.

After checking in with all of the houseguests, Bowie chooses to play her own game and nominates Felicia and Cirie. It's a smart move for her, given how many alliances she's juggling, but Jag's Power of Veto meant that Felicia wasn't in the hot seat for long.