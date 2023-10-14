Jenna Ortega Replaces Rachel Zegler As Snow White - A Fake Disney Rumor Explained
Disney isn't done with its slew of live-action remakes just yet. Next up on the docket is Marc Webb's "Snow White," which is set to reinvent the animated 1937 classic with none other than Rachel Zegler as the titular heroine. While many die-hard Disney fans may be looking forward to the premiere of the film, it's been a fairly bumpy road to release. The movie has faced backlash for a number of reasons, including its casting choices and changes from the original. Unsurprisingly, these various controversies have led to internet whispers alleging trouble within the production, and one of the more recent rumors may be the most juicy (and completely false) yet.
In early October, entertainment news website Inside The Magic reported a rumor that Disney had purportedly removed Zegler from "Snow White" and replaced her with "Wednesday" star Jenna Ortega. The rumor quickly blew up online despite a lack of supporting evidence, until certain sources labeled it as a fake leak. With how outlandish the report is, it's worth taking a look at what contributed to its formation.
Zegler's Snow White role has attracted controversy
The rumor that Jenna Ortega is replacing Rachel Zegler in "Snow White" actually builds off yet another rumor that has been attached to the production for some time now. Zegler herself attracted criticism when she made comments about the outdated values and ideas of the original "Snow White," as well as how the remake would be changing these elements in favor of more modern sensibilities. The backlash to Zegler's remarks was intense, and rumors soon spread that Disney was going to fire her from the role.
Of course, there has been very little evidence to support a potential recast. As far as official stances go, Zegler is still very much a part of the production of "Snow White," and there has been no concrete indication that she has departed the project, let alone that she has been replaced by Ortega or another actor.
Neither Zegler nor Ortega have officially commented on this specific rumor, but one major source of insider information regarding Disney did come out to address the idea. Journalist Skyler Shuler of The DisInsider poured cold water on the rumor just one day after Inside The Magic's report, writing that he had confirmed with "reliable sources" that Zegler is not exiting the production and Ortega is not currently attached in any capacity.