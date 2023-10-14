Jenna Ortega Replaces Rachel Zegler As Snow White - A Fake Disney Rumor Explained

The rumor that Jenna Ortega is replacing Rachel Zegler in "Snow White" actually builds off yet another rumor that has been attached to the production for some time now. Zegler herself attracted criticism when she made comments about the outdated values and ideas of the original "Snow White," as well as how the remake would be changing these elements in favor of more modern sensibilities. The backlash to Zegler's remarks was intense, and rumors soon spread that Disney was going to fire her from the role.

Of course, there has been very little evidence to support a potential recast. As far as official stances go, Zegler is still very much a part of the production of "Snow White," and there has been no concrete indication that she has departed the project, let alone that she has been replaced by Ortega or another actor.

Neither Zegler nor Ortega have officially commented on this specific rumor, but one major source of insider information regarding Disney did come out to address the idea. Journalist Skyler Shuler of The DisInsider poured cold water on the rumor just one day after Inside The Magic's report, writing that he had confirmed with "reliable sources" that Zegler is not exiting the production and Ortega is not currently attached in any capacity.