One Piece's Surprising Thirst Trap Could Get Steamier & The Internet Isn't Ready

With just a glance through the "One Piece" live-action subreddit, anyone who doesn't know about the obsession with Buggy the Clown will quickly see the captain's chokehold on parts of the fandom.

In a post that all but sums up the sentiment, u/Icy-Horror-9649 uploaded a picture of Buggy lounging in his carnival-themed throne, saying, "There's no reason for Buggy to look this sexy," and the replies are just as incredible as you could imagine. U/zviz2y said, "He is the only man I will ever simp for," u/NIN10DOXD compared him to a delicious meal, and u/Chewybear196 wrote, "I dropped to my knees when I saw him."

While the current obsession with Buggy brings many laughs to the internet, longtime "One Piece" fans know exactly what's coming if the Netflix series gets to the "Impel Down Arc." Replying to a post in which u/jericherry said, "Buggy can clown around on me all day long," while u/Filmologic wrote, "Just wait until ponytail Buggy." In a separate post, u/bingbong6977 loved the attention fans give the pirate in the live-action series but recognizes that "Buggy's had simps since Impel Down," including themselves. U/insertbrackets shared that opinion, saying, "Yeah, prison Buggy with the hair and in the uniform. It hit differently."

U/literallyheretopost did just what their name suggests, posting an image of what the live-action Buggy could look like with his iconic ponytail. U/MrZeddd simply replied, "TikTok [is] not ready for this." However, u/MeandalsoMe2021 one-upped them, suggesting, "The entirety of the internet [is] not ready."