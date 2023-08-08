Netflix's One Piece: Who Plays Buggy D. Clown & What Does He Look Like Out Of Costume?

Possibly one of the creepiest characters in the entire "One Piece" canon, Buggy D. Clown has been haunting the Straw Hat crew since his first appearance in Chapter 9 of the original manga. Over 1,000 chapters and an anime adaptation later, the Star Clown is finally set to make his live-action debut in the Netflix "One Piece" series, and while he's still just as (if not more) uncomfortable to behold, the actor that portrays him is nothing of the sort.

Beneath all that carnival makeup is American actor Jeff Ward, who most recently teamed up with Netflix for the well-received limited series "Brand New Cherry Flavor." He was announced to have boarded the good ship "One Piece" in March 2022, though has stayed relatively quiet about his involvement despite being teased in terrifying fashion in the series' first trailer.

In any case, those who have clicked away to Google Ward's headshot were likely quick to note that he does not, in fact, look like a nightmarish clown. But some of you — especially those with an interest in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — are likely trying to figure out where exactly you've seen his face before.