John Carpenter Doesn't Understand Barbie - Here's Why And What It's Really About

John Carpenter might be one of the greatest horror and sci-fi directors in cinematic history, but he's a little thrown off by Greta Gerwig's latest film.

Carpenter recently spoke to the Los Angeles Times about his new anthology series "Suburban Screams," which he's helming at 75 years old. While he's certainly not slowing down as a filmmaker, he admitted he mostly hangs at home these days. But this conversation on film eventually turned to his confession that he couldn't make heads or tails of the "Barbie" movie, which drew massive critical acclaim, handily crossed the billion-dollar mark at the box office, and likely will end up a major Oscar contender.

So, what did Carpenter think of "Barbie?" He was baffled, apparently. "I don't go out," the director said. "I haven't been to a movie in a while, but I see them at my house. I'll see it there. I watched 'Barbie.' I can't believe I watched 'Barbie.' It's just not my generation. I had nothing to do with Barbie dolls. I didn't know who Allan was. I mean, I can sum it up. She says, 'I don't have a vagina,' and then at the end, 'I'm going to go to a gynecologist!' That's the movie to me ... There's a patriarchy business in there, but I missed that whole thing. Right over my head."

Still, he clarified that he liked one thing: "But I think she's fabulous, Margot Robbie."