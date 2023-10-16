MCU Rumor: Disney's Daredevil Almost Made Zack Snyder's Worst Superman Mistake
While the superhero characters in Marvel's and DC's film and TV projects are predominantly the reason audiences watch, there's no question the overall experience isn't complete without the inclusion of beloved supporting characters from the comic books.
According to Hollywood insider @CanWeGetToast on X, formerly known as Twitter, Marvel Studios is running into issues regarding a key supporting character's fate. In Netflix's "Daredevil," Matt Murdock's (Charlie Cox) best friend and fellow lawyer Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) survives the series, so it came as a surprise that neither Henson nor Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page were brought on board for Marvel's Disney+ series "Daredevil: Born Again."
In the post, @CanWeGetToast shed some possible light on why Foggy wouldn't appear in "Daredevil: Born Again." The reason was grim. "Originally, 'Daredevil: Born Again' had Matthew [Murdock] hang up the Devil's cowl for over a year after failing to save Foggy. Kingpin would've been Mayor, winning on a campaign of backing law enforcement while discouraging street-level heroes like Punisher, Daredevil ... and Spider-Man."
The revelation came a day after word broke that Marvel fired the "Daredevil: Born Again" team and ordered a redo after disastrous results with what had been shot so far. As such, it will be interesting to see whether Henson's Foggy will be brought back into the fold when the series recalibrates.
Foggy's death would be akin to the loss of Jimmy Olsen in Batman v Superman
Foggy Nelson's rumored fate mirrors director Zack Snyder's controversial decision to kill off Jimmy Olsen (Michael Cassidy) at the beginning of 2016's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice." Jimmy, of course, is a popular supporting character in Superman lore.
In the film, Jimmy, a photographer for the Daily Planet, is gunned down by an African warlord in front of Lois Lane (Amy Adams) after being exposed as a CIA agent. Explaining the real reason the movie character was killed off, Snyder noted there simply wasn't enough room for Jimmy in the already large ensemble. "We just did it as this little aside because we had been tracking where we thought the movies were gonna go, and we don't have room for Jimmy Olsen in our big pantheon of characters," Snyder revealed to Entertainment Weekly. "But we can have fun with him, right?"
Only time will tell if Foggy averts the same fate as Jimmy Olsen. Production of "Daredevil: Born Again" paused in July due to the dual strikes by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA. Since the WGA strike was resolved, at least writers can work on a new fate for Foggy. As for Jimmy Olsen, James Gunn plans on using Clark Kent's iconic sidekick in "Superman: Legacy."