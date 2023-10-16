MCU Rumor: Disney's Daredevil Almost Made Zack Snyder's Worst Superman Mistake

While the superhero characters in Marvel's and DC's film and TV projects are predominantly the reason audiences watch, there's no question the overall experience isn't complete without the inclusion of beloved supporting characters from the comic books.

According to Hollywood insider @CanWeGetToast on X, formerly known as Twitter, Marvel Studios is running into issues regarding a key supporting character's fate. In Netflix's "Daredevil," Matt Murdock's (Charlie Cox) best friend and fellow lawyer Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) survives the series, so it came as a surprise that neither Henson nor Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page were brought on board for Marvel's Disney+ series "Daredevil: Born Again."

In the post, @CanWeGetToast shed some possible light on why Foggy wouldn't appear in "Daredevil: Born Again." The reason was grim. "Originally, 'Daredevil: Born Again' had Matthew [Murdock] hang up the Devil's cowl for over a year after failing to save Foggy. Kingpin would've been Mayor, winning on a campaign of backing law enforcement while discouraging street-level heroes like Punisher, Daredevil ... and Spider-Man."

The revelation came a day after word broke that Marvel fired the "Daredevil: Born Again" team and ordered a redo after disastrous results with what had been shot so far. As such, it will be interesting to see whether Henson's Foggy will be brought back into the fold when the series recalibrates.