The Batman Concept Art Gives Colin Farrell's Penguin A Completely Different Look
One of the biggest surprises to emerge from "The Batman" comes in the form of its incredible cast of villains. From Zoe Kravitz's demure take on Catwoman to Paul Dano's chaotic and unpredictable Riddler, the latest reinvention of The Caped Crusader was not lacking in members of the hero's beloved rogues gallery.
Still, one villain, in particular, shocked fans when he was first showcased. Viewers know that Colin Farrell has been a handsome leading man for more than two decades, but he was almost completely unrecognizable as The Penguin in "The Batman." Fitted with a fatsuit and covered in makeup and prosthetics, the actor completed his transformation by adopting an accent, and the results were incredible.
However, concept artist Adam Brockbank has revealed some early ideas for how Farrell might have looked in the movie on his Instagram. One, which shows him leaning against Carmine Falcone's (John Turturro) pool table, is especially good as it resembles The Penguin just enough while still obviously showing the actor in a far more natural light than what fans saw in the final product. Furthermore, the complex pattern of the suit on the concept art and the positioning of the body are very convincing.
The concept artist showed off three visions of the villain
Adam Brockbank also revealed two other illustrations of The Penguin in posts on his Instagram, as well. The second is a far more traditional look for the famed Batman villain. He is pictured dressed in a black suit and wielding his trademark trick umbrella in the concept art. And once again, Colin Farrell fits the look surprisingly well.
The third illustration, while not as impressive as the others, is still pretty effective. It displays more of a reinvented Penguin as he stands in a canary yellow suit reminiscent of his giant rubber duck in "Batman Returns." The look is completed by yellow and black shoes and a white overcoat with fur trim.
All three looks showcase interesting takes on the long-running Batman" villain. And we may even see some of them come to life a bit in "The Batman 2" or the upcoming "The Penguin" series, albeit with the necessary changes made for a much more heavyset and imposing version of the villain. Until then, though, fans can bask in these heavily detailed visions of how Farrell may have looked in the role in an alternate reality.