The Batman Concept Art Gives Colin Farrell's Penguin A Completely Different Look

One of the biggest surprises to emerge from "The Batman" comes in the form of its incredible cast of villains. From Zoe Kravitz's demure take on Catwoman to Paul Dano's chaotic and unpredictable Riddler, the latest reinvention of The Caped Crusader was not lacking in members of the hero's beloved rogues gallery.

Still, one villain, in particular, shocked fans when he was first showcased. Viewers know that Colin Farrell has been a handsome leading man for more than two decades, but he was almost completely unrecognizable as The Penguin in "The Batman." Fitted with a fatsuit and covered in makeup and prosthetics, the actor completed his transformation by adopting an accent, and the results were incredible.

However, concept artist Adam Brockbank has revealed some early ideas for how Farrell might have looked in the movie on his Instagram. One, which shows him leaning against Carmine Falcone's (John Turturro) pool table, is especially good as it resembles The Penguin just enough while still obviously showing the actor in a far more natural light than what fans saw in the final product. Furthermore, the complex pattern of the suit on the concept art and the positioning of the body are very convincing.