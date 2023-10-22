Netflix's One Piece: Who Plays Mihawk & What Does He Look Like Out Of Costume?

Dracule Mihawk isn't around for long in "One Piece" Season 1, but he makes his presence felt, disposing of one of the Straw Hats' strongest members, Zoro (Mackenyu), with quick and relative ease. If the manga is anything to go off of, Mihawk will undoubtedly return in future episodes. Still, you might be wondering who plays the legendary swordsman, one of the most powerful characters in "One Piece," in the Netflix series.

Steven Ward lends his acting talents to Mihawk, bringing the fan-favorite villain and one of the Seven Warlords of the Sea to live-action. The South African actor rose to prominence within the movie and TV industry of his home country, starring in shows like "Queen Sono," the true crime miniseries "Catch Me A Killer, and "Inconceivable," which paired him with Netflix's Axe-Hand Morgan, Langley Kirkwood. He also starred in the romance TV movie "The Day We Didn't Meet."

Surprisingly, Mihawk isn't the first character that Ward has brought from the pages to live-action. The actor appeared in SyFy's short-lived series "Vagrant Queen," which is an adaptation of the Vault comic book of the same name. It's safe to say then that Ward was already prepared for the challenges of bringing a character from page to screen before landing his role in "One Piece."