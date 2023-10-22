Does Carol Danvers' Menacing MCU Nickname Tease Marvel's Most Overpowered Team?

Throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe's history, simple and subtle moments have worked as great teases to mega moments still to come. They're either big winks to the audience, like when Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) makes Mjolnir squeak in "Avengers: Age of Ultron" or in "Iron Man 2" when Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) has Wakanda and Atlantis circled long before we visit them. In the case of Carol Danvers' (Brie Larson) next outing as Captain Marvel, there might be a tease in the second trailer for "The Marvels" of another team yet to assemble in the MCU that is truly out of this world.

In between the awesome mix of the Beastie Boys' "Intergalactic" (the song in "The Marvels" trailer), Danvers' new foe, Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton), goes for the usual villain route of cursing her opponent to the broken moon of Titan and back, even revealing the moniker she gave Carol after her people, the Kree, were destroyed: Captain Marvel, the Annihilator. While it's a pretty extravagant name to give someone, this A-word, much like "Avenger," isn't thrown around haphazardly. It could be referring to the space-based squad of superheroes, the Annihilators, comprised of some heroes who have already appeared in the MCU and others yet to make their debut.