The Marvels' Second Trailer Shows Carol Danvers Has Made A Powerful Enemy

Marvel Studios hasn't kept its release slate hidden, going as far as revealing films that plan to release in the far future. Overall, fans have a lot to look forward to in both Phase Five and Phase Six, from exciting sequels to solo projects focused on newly-introduced heroes. Naturally, the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is full of crossover team-up flicks like "Thunderbolts" and "Avengers: Secret Wars" as well. Before we get to those, though, there's another multi-hero adventure on the way courtesy of director Nia DaCosta, titled "The Marvels."

Using the debut trailer for the film as an indicator, "The Marvels" seems to be an action-packed, wild sequel to three different MCU projects — "Captain Marvel," "WandaVision," and "Ms. Marvel." While going about various missions and day-to-day life happenings, the super-powered heroines Carol "Captain Marvel" Danvers (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala "Ms. Marvel" Khan (Iman Vellani) all end up in a sticky situation. Upon investigating a wormhole, Danvers' powers end up linked to those of Rambeau and Khan, causing them to trade places every time they use them.

The first teaser for "The Marvels" puts this premise on full display, and much like it, the second trailer doesn't disappoint.