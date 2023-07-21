The Marvels' Second Trailer Shows Carol Danvers Has Made A Powerful Enemy
Marvel Studios hasn't kept its release slate hidden, going as far as revealing films that plan to release in the far future. Overall, fans have a lot to look forward to in both Phase Five and Phase Six, from exciting sequels to solo projects focused on newly-introduced heroes. Naturally, the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is full of crossover team-up flicks like "Thunderbolts" and "Avengers: Secret Wars" as well. Before we get to those, though, there's another multi-hero adventure on the way courtesy of director Nia DaCosta, titled "The Marvels."
Using the debut trailer for the film as an indicator, "The Marvels" seems to be an action-packed, wild sequel to three different MCU projects — "Captain Marvel," "WandaVision," and "Ms. Marvel." While going about various missions and day-to-day life happenings, the super-powered heroines Carol "Captain Marvel" Danvers (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala "Ms. Marvel" Khan (Iman Vellani) all end up in a sticky situation. Upon investigating a wormhole, Danvers' powers end up linked to those of Rambeau and Khan, causing them to trade places every time they use them.
The first teaser for "The Marvels" puts this premise on full display, and much like it, the second trailer doesn't disappoint.
A team-up that lights up the MCU
The new trailer for "The Marvels" doesn't give too much away pertaining to the film's plot and potential surprises, but it's far from a letdown. It brings no shortage of action and comedy while touching on how Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan are reacting to their unexpected entanglement. This second trailer completely ignores the first one's hints at a reluctant team-up, instead showing the trio working as a cohesive unit, much to Captain Marvel superfan Khan's delight. There's also some insight into why Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton) has bonded their light powers. The Kree warrior is on a personal mission of revenge against Danvers — and seems to be wielding the same kind of bangle Khan has along with her Accuser's hammer, so she's certainly a threat.
Another intriguing element of "The Marvels" that promotional material has highlighted is the presence of "Secret Invasion" main character Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and his organization, S.W.O.R.D. (Sentient Weapon Observation and Response Division). The group has been hinted at in "Spider-Man: Far From Home," "WandaVision," and "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," though it hasn't been delved into much. One has to imagine that "The Marvels" will shed more light on the organization's goals and activities.
"The Marvels" phases into theaters on November 10.