This Ahsoka Easter Egg Teased The Finale's Big Cameo - But Most Fans Missed It

"Ahsoka" has completed its run on Disney+, bringing along all kinds of major developments for the "Star Wars" franchise. Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) is back from a distant galaxy, seeking to enact a plan that will send the New Republic into a full-scale war, Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) has returned as well, and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) are stuck on the planet Peridea with no way home. Of course, the series also offers no shortage of Easter eggs for eagle-eyed fans to look out for.

One of the Easter eggs on the program actually hints at a cameo in the finale. Before she leaves Lothal, viewers get a good look at Sabine's hideout. It's a cluttered space full of trinkets, gadgets, and art. As noted on StarWars.com, among Sabine's many wall scribblings and etchings is an image of a convor: a variety of owl-like creatures that reside on several planets in the "Star Wars" galaxy. Sure enough, in the "Ahsoka" finale, Morai — a convor that "Star Wars Rebels" fans are undoubtedly familiar with — appears to Ahsoka on Perida.

For those unaware of Morai, it's no understatement to say you'll want to learn about her and her story. After all, it seems she and those connected to her are about to become immensely important going forward.