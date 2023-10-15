This Ahsoka Easter Egg Teased The Finale's Big Cameo - But Most Fans Missed It
"Ahsoka" has completed its run on Disney+, bringing along all kinds of major developments for the "Star Wars" franchise. Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) is back from a distant galaxy, seeking to enact a plan that will send the New Republic into a full-scale war, Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) has returned as well, and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) are stuck on the planet Peridea with no way home. Of course, the series also offers no shortage of Easter eggs for eagle-eyed fans to look out for.
One of the Easter eggs on the program actually hints at a cameo in the finale. Before she leaves Lothal, viewers get a good look at Sabine's hideout. It's a cluttered space full of trinkets, gadgets, and art. As noted on StarWars.com, among Sabine's many wall scribblings and etchings is an image of a convor: a variety of owl-like creatures that reside on several planets in the "Star Wars" galaxy. Sure enough, in the "Ahsoka" finale, Morai — a convor that "Star Wars Rebels" fans are undoubtedly familiar with — appears to Ahsoka on Perida.
For those unaware of Morai, it's no understatement to say you'll want to learn about her and her story. After all, it seems she and those connected to her are about to become immensely important going forward.
Who are Morai, the Daughter, the Father, and the Son?
When going over who Morai is and what her significance is to "Ahsoka" and the "Star Wars" galaxy at large, it's imperative to know three other characters. Introduced during "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" Season 3, the Father (Lloyd Sherr), the Daughter (Adrienne Wilkinson), and the Son (Sam Witwer) are god-like Force-wielders who call the planet Mortis home. The Daughter and Son represent the light and dark sides of the Force, with the Father representing the balance between the two. He summons Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter) to the planet, hopeful he can take his place.
Unfortunately for the Father, Skywalker's visit — during which he's accompanied by Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) and Obi-Wan Kenobi (James Arnold Taylor) — goes awry. The Son kills the Daughter while attempting to murder the Father, and the Father later takes his own life with the Dagger of Mortis, thus stripping the Son of his power. Before her death, the Daughter uses the last of her power to bring Ahsoka, who was also killed by the Son, back to life. Morai is believed to be a new form the Daughter has taken, given her close proximity to Ahsoka beyond "The Clone Wars" and her connection to the Force plane known as the World Between Worlds.
So, with all of that in mind, what is the significance of Morai's appearance on "Ahsoka"? Considering that dark Jedi Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) is last seen atop a statue resembling the Father that is beside one that appears to be the Son, it seems Peridea is somehow connected to the Mortis gods. Time will tell what secrets the planet holds, what potential interest Skoll has in the Mortis gods, and where Ahsoka's connection to Morai will take her next.