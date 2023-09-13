Ahsoka: What Is Star Wars' World Between Worlds & Why Is [SPOILER] There?
This article contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" Episode 4, "Fallen Jedi"
The end of "Ahsoka" Episode 4 sees the titular character (Rosario Dawson) find herself eye-to-eye with her old Jedi Master, Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen). After being knocked off a cliff during a battle with Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson), Ahsoka ends up on a well-lit pathway in another dimension. Known as the World Between Worlds, or the Vergence Scatter, the metaphysical plane is a Force realm that exists outside space and time. Of course, it's also more complicated than that.
"Star Wars Rebels" fans will remember the World Between Worlds from its appearances in the animated series. Ezra Bridger (Taylor Gray) gains access to the realm via a Loth-wolf mural that's located in a Jedi temple on Lothal. Upon his arrival, he hears the voices of multiple characters who've graced the franchise throughout the years, while also witnessing key moments from the galaxy far, far away's history. He also uses the realm to save Ahsoka during a battle against Darth Vader on "Rebels."
The big moment on "Ahsoka" Episode 4 reveals rows of pathways and doorways surrounding Anakin and his former student. Basically, these connect the various corners of time and space that exist in this universe. The World Between Worlds is a Force-centric realm that binds the galaxy together, and it's probably the most mysterious place in the lore. Of course, Ahsoka coming face-to-face with Anakin in Episode 4 catches her off-guard. Why is he in the World Between Worlds, and how did he end up there?
Why is Anakin in the World Worlds?
As previously mentioned, the World Between Worlds is a plane that binds the galaxy together. It contains doorways to all of the iterations of space and time, so it's highly likely that this iteration of Anakin Skywalker is from another timeline. After all, the version of the character we see isn't the same one who turned to the dark side in "Revenge of the Sith" and later dueled with his former student on "Star Wars Rebels."
As of this writing, it remains to be seen how Anakin got to the World Between Worlds. However, he tells Ahsoka that he didn't expect her to arrive so soon, implying that he's been waiting on her for a while. That said, was he the one who saved Ahsoka from falling to her death, similar to what Ezra did when he pulled her into the metaphysical realm to save her from Anakin's supervillain alter ego on "Star Wars Rebels?" That remains to be seen.