Ahsoka: What Is Star Wars' World Between Worlds & Why Is [SPOILER] There?

This article contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" Episode 4, "Fallen Jedi"

The end of "Ahsoka" Episode 4 sees the titular character (Rosario Dawson) find herself eye-to-eye with her old Jedi Master, Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen). After being knocked off a cliff during a battle with Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson), Ahsoka ends up on a well-lit pathway in another dimension. Known as the World Between Worlds, or the Vergence Scatter, the metaphysical plane is a Force realm that exists outside space and time. Of course, it's also more complicated than that.

"Star Wars Rebels" fans will remember the World Between Worlds from its appearances in the animated series. Ezra Bridger (Taylor Gray) gains access to the realm via a Loth-wolf mural that's located in a Jedi temple on Lothal. Upon his arrival, he hears the voices of multiple characters who've graced the franchise throughout the years, while also witnessing key moments from the galaxy far, far away's history. He also uses the realm to save Ahsoka during a battle against Darth Vader on "Rebels."

The big moment on "Ahsoka" Episode 4 reveals rows of pathways and doorways surrounding Anakin and his former student. Basically, these connect the various corners of time and space that exist in this universe. The World Between Worlds is a Force-centric realm that binds the galaxy together, and it's probably the most mysterious place in the lore. Of course, Ahsoka coming face-to-face with Anakin in Episode 4 catches her off-guard. Why is he in the World Between Worlds, and how did he end up there?