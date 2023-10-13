Lessons In Chemistry Review: An Intriguing Experiment That Lacks A Few Key Elements

Based on a novel by the same name by Bonnie Garmus, "Lessons in Chemistry" details the trials and tribulations of a female scientist in the 1950s who is undermined and discriminated against at every turn, but fights tooth and nail to carve out a life for herself that she can be proud of. Like the many culinary concoctions that Elizabeth Zott (Brie Larson) makes on the show, the success of "Lessons in Chemistry" relies on how well it blends together all of its ingredients. But although it's a pleasant and likable watch, there's something unbalanced about the final product, some key flavors that are out of proportion with one another. It contains an extremely charming romance, but also has a tendency to get bogged down in meandering subplots that add little to the show.

Elizabeth Zott is a woman who doesn't seem to fit in wherever she goes. She's a talented chemist, but she doesn't have a PhD, so her career prospects in academia are limited. Everyone seems to want to lump her in with the secretaries, a fact that she not-so-quietly resents — she couldn't care less about the office social events they are constantly put in charge of running. She's at Hastings Laboratories to do a job, to conduct her research, to redefine our understanding of the origins of humanity. And she can't for the life of her understand why no one will leave her alone and let her get down to it. It's only when she meets Calvin Evans (Lewis Pullman), the shining star of Hastings, that she finds a collaborator worthy of her towering intellect.

Together, they hope to change the trajectory of science, and maybe even forge a romantic connection with each other. But we have something neither of them does: A glimpse into the future, where Elizabeth isn't working in a lab, but hosting the popular cooking show "Supper at Six." So what happens in the interim, and what does that mean for Calvin and Elizabeth?