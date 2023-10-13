3 Details About Dating By Blaine From Shark Tank
In a post-pandemic world where so many of us are living and working behind screens, dating has become an increasingly tricky road to navigate. That can be especially true for men but one entrepreneur is looking to change this dynamic one client at a time.
Enter Blaine Anderson who, since 2020, has helped countless men find the confidence they need with her business, Dating by Blaine. The coaching service serves men looking to step up their dating game through the use of a five-week program that teaches valuable skills in attracting women, building a strong dating profile, texting, and much more. Each week hones in on one of the five "Es" of dating — Empathizing, Embracing, Embodying, Engaging, and Executing. Through her special service, Anderson not only aims to create new connections, but also help clients unlock the strength within and believe in themselves.
Pretty soon, TV audiences will see the kind of confidence Anderson herself can exert when she appears on this week's Season 15 episode of "Shark Tank." Before we see if she and the sharks are a match, let's breakdown what we know about Dating by Blaine.
Dating by Blaine is made up of a team of dating experts
Despite being the company's namesake, Blaine Anderson is only one of three dating experts behind Dating by Blaine. Anderson is more than qualified to run such a venture, having had experience dating across various continents over the course of 15 years. This, combined with her general fascination with the nature of relationships, made her sought after by male friends for advice and edits on their dating profiles. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Anderson, who had previously worked in the travel industry, found herself without a job. That was when she used her penchant for giving advice to build her own online-based course service for dating.
Alongside Anderson is her longtime friend Tara Bratt. Bratt and Anderson have known each other since elementary school. Over that time, both women have helped one another navigate their own dating lives and collaborated on aiding clients. Prior to working for Dating by Blaine, Bratt held a successful career as a studio manager and director.
Finally, there is Michaela Murray, whose skill set primarily focuses on fashion and styling. The South African native had experience in marketing and criminology before becoming an expert in men's styling while living in New York City.
The company has racked up a substantial following
@datingbyblaine
5. Make pushing yourself ourside your comfort zone a daily habit. Leveling up as a man requires it. What else would you add? #datingtips #datingtipsformen #datingtips #datingcoachformen♬ original sound - Blaine • Dating Coach For Men
Having the right numbers can make all the difference for an entrepreneur's chances on "Shark Tank," as they are the ultimate indicator of your business' growth potential. Thankfully for Blaine Anderson and company, Dating by Blaine has more than proven its scalability in only a few short years.
The dating service ended its first year with $22,000 in sales. Annual revenue skyrocketed to $491,000 in 2021 and $931,000 by the end of 2022. According to Anderson's LinkedIn, her business has earned total lifetime sales of nearly $3 million, indicating that 2023 has been a similarly lucrative year for the team. The entrepreneur credits her success to the scarcity of their specific service within the market, telling Forbes, "I like to stay in my niche and know my audience really well. There are more dating coaches for women. Women are more open to asking for help. I don't think men are as open."
This explosion in popularity extends to Dating by Blaine's social media following as well. The company has amassed hundreds of thousands of followers and millions of likes across its Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube platforms, which is likely to see an even greater boost in the aftermath of "Shark Tank." Much of its content features Anderson offering quick dating tips, which acts as an efficient source of marketing for their more extensive services. Equally vast are the number of high-profile outlets that have covered Dating by Blaine such as Vice, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and Psychology Today.
Clients are really happy with the service
Big sales and social media followers are certainly a plus to have, but what ultimately indicates the longevity of a company is how effective it is in fulfilling its mission. Dating by Blaine seems to have this in the bag, with the quality of its service matching its ever-growing quantity of clients.
According to its website, Dating by Blaine holds a 4.86 out of 5 star average rating based on over 2,000 reviews. There are also numerous customer testimonials detailing where clients were prior to using the service, where their dating life is now, and what they gained from the experience. While many have seen an increase in dating matches since taking the course, others have similarly praised the experience for bolstering their self esteem. That includes Anthony, who stated, "Now I embrace being an introvert. I'm more comfortable talking with women, and people in general, and my confidence is boosted."
Dating by Blaine offers a variety of services. Users can enroll in programs ranging from a $149 texting course that takes two hours to a nearly $4,000 12-week one-on-one coaching program. Those wary about such an investment can get their feet wet by joining Dating by Blaine's email list which shares a host of useful tips.