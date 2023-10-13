3 Details About Dating By Blaine From Shark Tank

In a post-pandemic world where so many of us are living and working behind screens, dating has become an increasingly tricky road to navigate. That can be especially true for men but one entrepreneur is looking to change this dynamic one client at a time.

Enter Blaine Anderson who, since 2020, has helped countless men find the confidence they need with her business, Dating by Blaine. The coaching service serves men looking to step up their dating game through the use of a five-week program that teaches valuable skills in attracting women, building a strong dating profile, texting, and much more. Each week hones in on one of the five "Es" of dating — Empathizing, Embracing, Embodying, Engaging, and Executing. Through her special service, Anderson not only aims to create new connections, but also help clients unlock the strength within and believe in themselves.

Pretty soon, TV audiences will see the kind of confidence Anderson herself can exert when she appears on this week's Season 15 episode of "Shark Tank." Before we see if she and the sharks are a match, let's breakdown what we know about Dating by Blaine.