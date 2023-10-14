The Fall Of The House Of Usher: Pluto The Cat Means More Than You Likely Think

Contains spoilers for "The Fall of the House of Usher" episode 4 — "The Black Cat"

"The Fall of the House of Usher" adapts many of Edgar Allan Poe's most famous short stories and poems, even including material from his only completed novel. "The Tell-Tale Heart," "The Raven," and of course, the short story for which the whole series is based all work their way into the story. But it wouldn't be a true Poe homage without a nod to "The Black Cat" as well — one of the writer's most widely read tales.

Episode 4 of the Mike Flanagan Netflix series bears the name of "The Black Cat," and it adapts the story to revolve around Napoleon Usher (Rahul Kohli). One of the illegitimate children of pharmaceutical magnate Roderick Usher (Bruce Greenwood), Leo is a video game developer (or at least, he funds actual video game developers) and minor-league drug dealer who cheats on his boyfriend on a regular basis. Not exactly a stand-up dude, but certainly not someone you'd guess would kill and mutilate his own cat. That's exactly what happens to his boyfriend's cat Pluto in the show, and when Leo tries to replace him with an identical copy, things start to go wrong immediately.

There's more going on in "The Black Cat" than meets the eye, however, so let's dive into both Poe's story and the "Fall of the House of Usher" episode to see what's really going on.