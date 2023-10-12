The Fall Of The House Of Usher: Who (Or What) Does Carla Gugino Play?

Contains spoilers for "The Fall of the House of Usher"

Events in "The Fall of the House of Usher" aren't always what they appear to be. Like the Edgar Allan Poe stories and poems that inspired the Netflix series, Mike Flanagan's work is packed with metaphors, symbols, and unanswered mysteries. But Flanagan knows that the illusiveness of supernatural stories is central to their fun, and his previous horror shows have generally left plotlines open for interpretation. But "The Fall of the House of Usher" has one baffling mystery at its center: Who — or what — is the character played by Carla Gugino?

In the show, she goes by many names. She's a security guard, a patient with a heart problem, a construction worker, the proprietor of a cat shelter, and more — something different to each member of the Usher family before they die. But what is she? Netflix's Tudum described her as "a shape-shifter named Verna, whose origins can be traced back to a — let's just say — very famous Poe character." In that same article, Gugino herself took a crack at explaining the role. "There is a fantastical supernatural element to the story, and she is the manifestation of that," the actor said. "You could say she's the executor of fate or the executor of karma."

Still, these explanations don't fully answer the mystery of Verna. Is she death itself? Some ancient deity? Simply the raven, and nothing more?