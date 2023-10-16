Megan Fox Becomes Poison Ivy In The Batman Movie Universe In This Stunning Design

Batman has some of the best villains in comic book history, and one of the most enduring is Poison Ivy. She was a featured villain in 1997's "Batman & Robin," where she was played by Uma Thurman, but these days, she's better known as Harley Quinn's main squeeze in the animated Max series, "Harley Quinn." She's even currently headlining her own comic book title, which launched in 2022 from G. Willow Wilson and Marcio Takara, and sees her up to her old tricks in attempting to destroy humanity in order to heal the world.

Over the decades, Ivy has gone through numerous iterations, transforming from a straight-up villain to more of an anti-hero, and it's high time she gets another chance to appear on the big screen. Whoever plays her will have some mighty big eco-friendly shoes to fill, and Instagram artist Jaxson Derr shows what she might look like with Megan Fox in the role.

The fan art sees Fox in a seductive Poison Ivy outfit, complete with striking red hair and a plant-based costume that doesn't leave much to the imagination. And fans seem to think Fox has what it takes to play the role. As @chuckschwalm commented, "I think she has the looks for sure and she would rise to the occasion." Fox is no stranger to action-oriented properties, of course, having previously starred in the "Transformers" movies and more recently "Expend4bles." But what are the odds that this could actually happen?