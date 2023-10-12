Leo's First Trailer Casts Adam Sandler As A Wise, Talking Lizard & Looks Adorable

Adam Sandler is back on Netflix — and this time around, he's playing a cantankerous lizard.

The new animated movie "Leo" is Sandler's latest project with the streamer, casting him as Leo, a lizard who's been a school class pet for over seven decades. When he realizes he's only got a year left, he decides to make the most of it — and once he's chosen to go home with students tasked with caring for his well-being, Leo really comes into his own. Not only that, he literally blabs in front of one of said students, who then realizes he's capable of human speech.

Leo's led a mighty long life, and now that the kids know he can talk, he's able to share a number of life lessons with them and experience a whole new journey in his own right. Other voice actors in the film include Bill Burr as Leo's turtle tank-mate, Cecily Strong as the class teacher, and Sandler's frequent collaborator Rob Schneider as the school principal.