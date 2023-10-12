Leo's First Trailer Casts Adam Sandler As A Wise, Talking Lizard & Looks Adorable
Adam Sandler is back on Netflix — and this time around, he's playing a cantankerous lizard.
The new animated movie "Leo" is Sandler's latest project with the streamer, casting him as Leo, a lizard who's been a school class pet for over seven decades. When he realizes he's only got a year left, he decides to make the most of it — and once he's chosen to go home with students tasked with caring for his well-being, Leo really comes into his own. Not only that, he literally blabs in front of one of said students, who then realizes he's capable of human speech.
Leo's led a mighty long life, and now that the kids know he can talk, he's able to share a number of life lessons with them and experience a whole new journey in his own right. Other voice actors in the film include Bill Burr as Leo's turtle tank-mate, Cecily Strong as the class teacher, and Sandler's frequent collaborator Rob Schneider as the school principal.
Leo marks yet another collaboration between Netflix and Adam Sandler
"Leo" will be Adam Sandler's 9th collaboration with Netflix as a part of the actor's deal that was extended back in 2020. Shortly before that, Sandler scored big with the Netflix original "You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah," where he plays a supporting role alongside his real-life daughters Sunny and Sadie Sandler — and the film ended up earning one of the highest Rotten Tomatoes scores in his career.
Over the years, the beloved comedic actor, writer, and producer has worked on a solid selection of projects for the streamer, like "Murder Mystery" and its sequel with Jennifer Aniston, the family holiday favorite "Hubie Halloween," the basketball drama "Hustle," and the parody film "The Ridiculous 6." On the heels of "You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah," it seems like "Leo" will be another film that's fun for the whole family. The story promises to be heartfelt, with the elderly Leo becoming an unconventional mentor who helps the young students live life to the fullest, build confidence, and realize their dreams. Hopefully, it strikes the right balance between comedy and emotion, providing viewers with a memorable experience. In the past, Sandler has delivered compelling performances when he has great material, so fingers crossed "Leo" is another winner for the actor.
"Leo" hits Netflix on November 21, 2023.