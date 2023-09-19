You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah: Who Plays Stacy Friedman?
The comedy "You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah" has attracted a lot of attention since its release on Netflix, as it quickly became the top-watched movie on the streamer in its first week of release in late August 2023. On top of that, it is producer-star Adam Sandler's highest-rated film on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes with a 92 percent "fresh" score, a distinction that flies in the face of all of the critics who hate his movies.
The story of a Jewish tween and her best friend and how their plans for staging the ultimate bat mitzvahs go awry, "You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah" is an original Netflix film produced by Adam Sandler's Happy Madison Productions. What makes this latest Sandler production especially unique is that a very familiar name pops up in the cast credits four times over in sizable roles.
One of the Sandlers in the cast — Sunny Sandler — stars in the lead as Stacy Friedman, who goes through a crisis when the BFF she is planning her Bat Mitzvah with, Lydia Rodriguez Katz (Samantha Lorraine), becomes entangled in a situation involving Andy Goldfarb (Dylan Hoffman), a popular jock who Stacy has a crush on. The other three members of the Sandler family each appear in supporting roles. Adam Sandler plays Stacy's dad, Danny, while his wife, Jackie Sandler, plays Lydia's mom, Gabi Rodriguez Katz. Rounding out the Sandler portion of the cast is Sadie Sandler, Sunny's real-life sister, who plays her screen sister. Idina Menzel also stars in "You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah" as Bree Friedman, Danny's wife and the girls' mom.
Sunny Sandler has appeared in several of her dad's productions
Born in 2008 in California, Sunny Sandler has frequently appeared in Adam Sandler's films since her debut in a small role as Sunny, the toddler daughter of Tardio (Richie Minervini), in 2010's "Grown Ups." Appropriately, Jackie Sandler played Sunny's mom in the film, who is also named Jackie.
Including "You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah," Sunny Sandler has compiled 20 screen credits since her debut in "Grown Ups," which mostly include small roles in films produced by her father. Among Sunny Sandler's credits are "Grown Ups 2," "Murder Mystery," "Hubie Halloween," and "Hustle." Earlier in 2023, Sunny Sandler appeared in a small role in the Happy Madison Productions crime comedy "The Out-Laws," which was also another Netflix original movie.
Sunny Sandler, who has also done small voice roles for three "Hotel Transylvania" films, is voicing the character of Summer in the upcoming Netflix animated comedy movie "Leo." The musical comedy features the voice of Adam Sandler in the title role as a lizard who dreams of life outside an elementary school terrarium that he and his turtle buddy, Squirtle (Bill Burr), live in. "Leo," which is pegged for a November 21, 2023, release, also features the voices of Sadie Sandler as Jayda, and Jackie Sandler as Jayda's mom.