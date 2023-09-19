You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah: Who Plays Stacy Friedman?

The comedy "You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah" has attracted a lot of attention since its release on Netflix, as it quickly became the top-watched movie on the streamer in its first week of release in late August 2023. On top of that, it is producer-star Adam Sandler's highest-rated film on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes with a 92 percent "fresh" score, a distinction that flies in the face of all of the critics who hate his movies.

The story of a Jewish tween and her best friend and how their plans for staging the ultimate bat mitzvahs go awry, "You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah" is an original Netflix film produced by Adam Sandler's Happy Madison Productions. What makes this latest Sandler production especially unique is that a very familiar name pops up in the cast credits four times over in sizable roles.

One of the Sandlers in the cast — Sunny Sandler — stars in the lead as Stacy Friedman, who goes through a crisis when the BFF she is planning her Bat Mitzvah with, Lydia Rodriguez Katz (Samantha Lorraine), becomes entangled in a situation involving Andy Goldfarb (Dylan Hoffman), a popular jock who Stacy has a crush on. The other three members of the Sandler family each appear in supporting roles. Adam Sandler plays Stacy's dad, Danny, while his wife, Jackie Sandler, plays Lydia's mom, Gabi Rodriguez Katz. Rounding out the Sandler portion of the cast is Sadie Sandler, Sunny's real-life sister, who plays her screen sister. Idina Menzel also stars in "You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah" as Bree Friedman, Danny's wife and the girls' mom.