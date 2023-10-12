Survivor 45: This Lulu Player Burned Herself In The Funniest Way Possible

Contains spoilers for "Survivor" Season 45, Episode 3 — "No Man Left Behind"

We're only three episodes into the 45th season of "Survivor," and we've already gotten a major blindside after a player burned herself ... in a manner of speaking.

Sabiyah Broderick, a member of the constantly suffering Lulu tribe, starts the episode struggling with an ongoing immunity idol issue. See, because the Lulu tribe has lost pretty much every challenge of the season thus far, it still doesn't have flint, meaning tribe members can't start a fire at their camp — and Broderick happened to find an idol scroll encased in hard wax. (Let's add to this that Broderick was already in possession of a "beware advantage," so she's been without a vote for a while.) Unable to melt it and read the scroll, Broderick comes up with a pretty genius idea.

When Lulu inevitably ends up at this episode's Tribal Council — no other tribe has lit its torches or had any snuffed out so far this season — Broderick rolls her wax statue into the fire during the obligatory pre-vote conversation, genuinely surprising host and consummate professional Jeff Probst. Unfortunately for Broderick, the idol is valid only for a single Tribal Council unless she forfeits her vote yet again. She does just that and gets blindsided by her fellow Lulu tribe member and apparent ally Emily Flippen, and just like that, Broderick becomes the third person voted out of this season of "Survivor."