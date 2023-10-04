Big Brother 25 Spoilers: Week 9 POV Ceremony Results (What Did Cameron Do?)

Contains spoilers for Week 9 of "Big Brother 25"

Zombie week is over, but Cameron Hardin is still cashing in on his resurrection. After beating Jared Fields and taking back his spot in the house, Cameron won Head of Household (HOH) — his third HOH win thus far this season — and the Power of Veto competition, putting him squarely in power and giving those outside his alliance good reason to fear they might be exorcised.

In Episode 25, Cameron wielded his HOH power by nominating Mecole "MeMe" Hayes and Felicia Cannon for eviction. In his one-on-one with MeMe, Cameron was open about the fact that he was using her as a pawn during this nomination as he targeted someone else (who ended up being Felicia). He was optimistic that MeMe's place in the house would not be affected. But by the end of Episode 26, Blue Kim told Cameron that Cory Wurtenberger was thinking of targeting him, and Cameron started leaning toward backdooring Cory. However, that move wasn't fully endorsed by his fellow Fugitive members, Matt Klotz and Jag Bains.

Cameron decided not to use his Power of Veto this week, which means Cory must be feeling grateful for his and America Lopez's alliance with Jag and Matt. Jag's reticence to backdoor Cory was flagged by Cameron as suspicious, but it likely kept Cory from being nominated for eviction. Unfortunately for Felicia and MeMe, this means they're both still in danger — and given that they're each other's pick for the final two, this is a bad place for them to be sitting strategically.