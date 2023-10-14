Marvel Is Replacing Tom Holland As Spider-Man For This Disney+ Series

The animated series "Spider-Man: Freshman Year," which was first announced in November 2021, is scheduled to release at some point in 2024, with a 2nd season, appropriately titled "Spider-Man: Sophomore Year" already in development. The series follows Peter Parker's early years as the webhead in an alternate timeline where the friendly neighborhood wall-crawler is mentored by Norman Osborn instead of Tony Stark. Another big change, according to an official U.S. Copyright Office filing, is that the actor providing the voice for the titular hero will be Hudson Thames instead of Tom Holland.

For those unfamiliar with Holland's "Freshman Year" replacement, Thames has been adding credits to his body of work since 2006. Many may have seen him during his brief appearances in popular shows such as "Criminal Minds," "Mad Men," "I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robbins," and "Ghosts." Then there are the actor's more notable claims to fame, which include recurring roles in "Greetings From Home," "Malibu County," and "The Secret Life of an American Teenager." While his resume is impressive, the thing that makes him qualified to take over for Holland is his prior experience voicing Peter Parker and Spider-Man in the "What If...?" animated series on Disney+ and "Avengers: Quantum Encounter," a short film for guests aboard the Disney Wish cruise ship shown at the Worlds of Marvel restaurant.

Despite the experience Thames brings to the table, some people may be on the fence regarding "Spider-Man: Freshman Year" without Holland in the mix. But how the actor approaches the character may overshadow any doubt fans might have moving forward.