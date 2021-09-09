Does Tom Holland Voice Peter Parker In What If...? Episode 5?

We can confirm that Tom Holland is not the voice behind Peter Parker in "What If...? Episode 5. According to the credits, Spider-Man is voiced by Hudson Thames. The actor only has a few recognizable credits to his name, including a one-off appearance on "Mad Men" and an eight-episode run on "Malibu Country." Thames did a pretty solid job of impersonating the squeaky voice of Mr. Holland, though.

Several other big MCU actors did not voice their characters in "What If...?" including Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, and Chris Evans. Additionally, Dave Bautista did not voice Drax in Episode 2, and the actor revealed on Twitter that the studio never asked him to do so. In that episode, Chris Pratt did not record lines for Peter Quill, but his character only had minimal dialogue, so it wasn't too noticeable. Episode 3 features Betty Ross and General Ross, who are not voiced by their original "The Incredible Hulk" actors — Liv Tyler and William Hurt. Brie Larson does not voice Carol Danvers in that episode either and will not do so in further episodes.

While it's a major bummer that so many major MCU players didn't participate in "What If...?," we're thankful the studio brought in other talents who did their best to match the character's voices we've come to know.