A Klingon Empire Spin-Off Series Could Be Star Trek's Game Of Thrones

In the era of prestige television, the "Star Trek" formula can often feel stale.

That's not the fault of "Star Trek," of course. Watching old episodes is as nostalgic as it ever was. Newer efforts, though, have received more tepid responses than expected. "Discovery," and later, "Picard," were attempts at modernization, but ironically, recent "Star Trek" has only hit a true homerun by returning to its tried-and-true formula with "Strange New Worlds."

In that context, it's hard to ignore how much of the greater "Star Trek" universe remains unexplored, over a half-century after it first debuted. For all of the franchise's hundreds of worlds, alien species, and cultures, we keep going back to Earth and Starfleet. The next series in development is "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy," which will be a teen drama about Starfleet recruits. So, then, a PG-13 "Euphoria" with Kobayashi Maru tests? Is this really what fans want, or is it a misguided play to a younger demographic?

What's amazing about this is that the expansive universe of "Star Trek" leaves nearly endless room for different genres and storytelling. In fact, one idea seems so obvious that it's baffling it hasn't been tried: a series all about the Klingon Empire, without any Starfleet to hold it back.

Klingons are at the heart of "Star Trek," but they've never truly been allowed to hold centerstage. A Klingon Empire series could be one of the greatest and most unique in TV history — and, for all intents and purposes, the "Star Trek" equivalent to HBO's epic fantasy saga "Game of Thrones." Klingons are the franchise's most recognizable aliens, and their fascinating culture is ripe for that style of dark, serialized storytelling. And right now, a Klingon Empire series would truly revitalize "Star Trek" for a new era.