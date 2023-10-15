Spider-Man's Most Controversial Storyline In Years Gives Us A Perfect Peter Parker

Contains spoilers for "The Amazing Spider-Man" #35 (by Zeb Wells, Patrick Gleason, Marcio Menyz, Erick Arciniega, and VC's Joe Caramagna)

In a surprise twist, one of Spider-Man's most controversial stories ends with the perfect Peter Parker moment.

Marvel's current storyline in "The Amazing Spider-Man" has drawn its fair share of criticism, specifically with regard to how Peter and Mary Jane Watson's relationship has been handled. Peter and MJ's iconic romance has been pushed to the back burner due to MJ building a new family while stuck in an alternate dimension where time moves slower than in the main comic book world. While Peter worked on rescuing her, MJ fought evil forces alongside a man named Paul, and their bond grew. Upon returning to her world, MJ stayed with Paul, with the pair looking after two children they adopted in the dark reality. However, the villain Benjamin Rabin (Emissiary) recently revealed he created the children before erasing them from existence, and MJ now finds herself pulled between her past and present flames. And while Peter wants to be with MJ, the complicated situation prevents him from doing so.

Meanwhile, Norman's Osborns' sins have been literally cleansed by the villain Sin-Eater. The sins, which are portrayed as a physical virus in search of a host, previously attached themselves to scientist Ashley Kafka, transforming her into the demonic Queen Goblin. Kraven the Hunter managed to remove the sins and store them in a special spear in an attempt to reinfect Norman with them, but he accidentally infected Spider-Man, leading to the web-slinger's dark transformation. Trying to undo the damage his sins have caused, Norman frees Peter of his villainous influence, and, in a touching moment, readers are reminded of what makes Spider-Man truly a great hero.