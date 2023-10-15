Spider-Man's Most Controversial Storyline In Years Gives Us A Perfect Peter Parker
Contains spoilers for "The Amazing Spider-Man" #35 (by Zeb Wells, Patrick Gleason, Marcio Menyz, Erick Arciniega, and VC's Joe Caramagna)
In a surprise twist, one of Spider-Man's most controversial stories ends with the perfect Peter Parker moment.
Marvel's current storyline in "The Amazing Spider-Man" has drawn its fair share of criticism, specifically with regard to how Peter and Mary Jane Watson's relationship has been handled. Peter and MJ's iconic romance has been pushed to the back burner due to MJ building a new family while stuck in an alternate dimension where time moves slower than in the main comic book world. While Peter worked on rescuing her, MJ fought evil forces alongside a man named Paul, and their bond grew. Upon returning to her world, MJ stayed with Paul, with the pair looking after two children they adopted in the dark reality. However, the villain Benjamin Rabin (Emissiary) recently revealed he created the children before erasing them from existence, and MJ now finds herself pulled between her past and present flames. And while Peter wants to be with MJ, the complicated situation prevents him from doing so.
Meanwhile, Norman's Osborns' sins have been literally cleansed by the villain Sin-Eater. The sins, which are portrayed as a physical virus in search of a host, previously attached themselves to scientist Ashley Kafka, transforming her into the demonic Queen Goblin. Kraven the Hunter managed to remove the sins and store them in a special spear in an attempt to reinfect Norman with them, but he accidentally infected Spider-Man, leading to the web-slinger's dark transformation. Trying to undo the damage his sins have caused, Norman frees Peter of his villainous influence, and, in a touching moment, readers are reminded of what makes Spider-Man truly a great hero.
Spider-Man and Mary Jane fight it out
In "The Amazing Spider-Man" #35, Queen Goblin, Mary Jane Watson, and Paul confront a corrupted Spider-Man. Queen Goblin, who knows what it's like to be infected with Norman's sins, tries to free Peter Parker from their dark influence. However, Spider-Man is fueled by hate, the thoughts of Mary Jane and Paul's betrayal feeding his rage. He accuses Paul of stealing MJ from him, leading her to activate her own superpowers to save Paul from Peter. Queen Goblin interrupts the fight, attempting to kill Spider-Man in her bid to regain Norman's sins. But before she can strike a killing blow, MJ knocks her to the ground, allowing Peter to break free, grab Paul, and dangle him upside down from atop a power line.
As Peter is about to drop and kill Paul, Kraven the Hunter arrives at the scene with Norman. A bloody fight breaks out and Norman uses the Queen Goblin's spear to absorb his sins back into the weapon. Peter's normal self returns, and as his bloodthirsty anger disappears, he hugs MJ and tells her she didn't do anything wrong despite his recent actions and comments. MJ comforts Peter, telling him Spider-Man's dark actions weren't his, as he wasn't in control.
The scene between Peter and Mary Jane features a version of Peter that readers have sorely missed during the current run. His guilt over something happening that he had absolutely no control over, his immediate apology to and concern for MJ, and putting her feelings ahead of his own are all trademark traits of Peter. The situation he's found himself in with Paul and MJ isn't his fault, yet his selfless nature refuses to blame anyone but himself for everything that has happened. For better or worse, this is Peter Parker.
Spider-Man is back, but a major villain seems to be, too
The comic ends on both a hopeful and dour note in relation to Spider-Man's life.
Norman Osborn suggests Peter Parker take some time off, but Peter refuses, saying there's only one cure for a guilty conscience: being a hero. Peter puts on his Spider-Man costume and is last seen swinging across New York City with a smile on his face. Unfortunately for Norman, his fate is much darker. He admits he did what was necessary to free Peter of his sins. However, he realizes the spear trapping his sins can't hold them forever. Norman knows his sins will always come home, given the chance. And with the Green Goblin seen in the reflection of his desk, Norman lets out a sinister smile before grabbing his mouth in horror as he comes to the realization that his villainous side may be returning.
"The Amazing Spider-Man" is an important issue resetting Spider-Man's status quo. Peter is acting like himself again, even to a fault, blaming himself entirely for what's happening with Mary Jane Watson. It shows what makes him one of the most selfless superheroes in the Marvel Universe, and that attitude, an essential part of the character's mentality, hasn't been seen enough in the current series. He will have to contend with doing some damage control for his darkened public image while worrying about the Green Goblin's return, of course, but, for a comic book run full of storytelling speedbumps, the new issue is a creative high thanks in large part to its pitch-perfect depiction of Peter.
"The Amazing Spider-Man" #35 is in comic book shops and available at online retailers now.