Move Over, Spider-Man, Mary Jane Is Becoming Jackpot
Contains spoilers for "The Amazing Spider-Man" #31
Mary Jane Watson is transforming into a superhero persona, as the longtime love interest of Peter Parker will become Jackpot in an upcoming issue of "The Amazing Spider-Man."
This week, Marvel Comics revealed the brand-new design for Mary Jane's Jackpot, with artist Humberto Ramos providing a sleek costume for her heroic transformation. Back in "Mary Jane & Black Cat" by Jed MacKay and Vincenzo Carratu, it was revealed Watson now has incredible jackpot-based powers, where "slots" decide what random ability she can gain. So far, readers have seen MJ use her new abilities to develop fire powers, turn into a slime monster, and shoot feathers at demons in Hell. Like a slot machine, MJ aims to hit the jackpot with her powers. Ultimately, though, she has no say in what ability she gains, as it all comes down to the luck of the draw.
Marvel Comics will continue to explore Mary Jane's powers as Jackpot in "The Amazing Spider-Man" #31, with Watson getting a new look that turns her into a hero in the Marvel Universe with one of the more unique costumes among its many heroes.
Mary Jane Watson has been on a transformative journey
Mary Jane Watson's powers come from a controversial status quo change for the character. In "The Amazing Spider-Man" by Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr., MJ and Peter Parker split up, with her not only ending her romance with the web-slinger but secretly gaining a new partner and family. After teasing MJ and a man named Paul having kids for months with little explanation behind what really happened, Marvel recently revealed she had been stuck in an alternate dimension where time moved slower than in the real world. Trapped and unable to return to her reality, MJ and Paul started a romance, eventually finding two children whom they took in as their own.
The new family was hunted by the villain Benjamin Rabin, leading Paul and MJ to develop luck-based technology that gave Watson random powers when worn on her wrists. After returning to the main timeline, Watson opted to stay with Paul and her kids, leaving Peter behind. However, when Rabin located her, Mary Jane's new life soon began to unravel. He tracked her down and stabbed her in the chest, believing he was fulfilling an ancient prophecy to ascend into godhood. But instead of killing MJ, Rabin actually killed Ms. Marvel, who had been disguised as Watson. The controversial storyline sent shockwaves through Marvel fans, who couldn't believe the young hero was killed to serve the plot of a book she scarcely appeared in. Despite the reception to Ms. Marvel's death, the current run of "The Amazing Spider-Man" continues to move forward in the wake of the death of Kamala Khan with Mary Jane about to take on a superhero persona as Marvel's new Jackpot.
Meet Marvel's new Jackpot
In the oversized "The Amazing Spider-Man" #31 (by Celeste Bronfman, Alba Glez, Zeb Wells, John Romita Jr., Mark Bagley, Ze Carlos, Paco Medina, Patrick Gleason, Albert Monteys, and Davis Lopez), readers will be introduced to Mary Jane Watson's Jackpot. A story from Bronfman and Glez will serve as the launch for MJ becoming Jackpot, as Marvel is making her a full-blown superhero. Classic Spider-Man artist Humberto Ramos' Jackpot design features MJ in a red and gold costume, with the hero wearing the gauntlets that give her random powers. She has golden slot machine-like rectangles on her legs and a white collar extending down the top of her chest. To cap off the look, Watson wears an oversized pair of sunglasses instead of a traditional mask.
Marvel Comics hasn't revealed what causes Mary Jane to become a full-time superhero, but the upcoming issue will set the stage for her adventures as Jackpot both in "The Amazing Spider-Man" and beyond. In a July 2023 press release from Marvel Comics, the publication confirmed that Mary Jane's Jackpot won't be a one-time deal. She's coming back soon in an upcoming limited series, though further details have yet to be announced. So, for those readers who have wanted to see Watson become a hero, you get your wish. But for those hoping "The Amazing Spider-Man" would return to the status quo and return MJ to her usual role following her secret family arc, you'll likely have to wait a while before that happens. Although frustrated readers may take some solace in the fact that MJ is getting a bigger spotlight than usual in the comics, even if it's not exactly the version of the character they expect.
This isn't the first time the Jackpot moniker has been used
While Mary Jane Watson is known for her iconic "Face it, tiger ... you just hit the jackpot" line, she isn't the first hero in Spider-Man's world to assume the Jackpot mantle.
There have already been two characters who have used this codename in the comics. The first, Sara Ehret, debuted in Dan Slott and Phil Jimenez's "Spider-Man: Swing Shift" as a scientist who was exposed to a virus that gave them enhanced abilities. She would eventually give up the superhero life, leading to a new Jackpot's rise. Alana Jacobson, who debuted in "Amazing Spider-Man" #546 (also by Slott and Jimenez), would take on the role following Ehret and team up with Spider-Man before being killed, leading Sara to eventually retake the mantle. The character's name and look were inspired by Mary Jane Watson, with Marvel initially trying to trick readers into believing MJ might be behind the mask, giving her similar mannerisms. Neither version of the character has appeared in the comics for some time.
Now, Mary Jane Watson is finally taking on the Jackpot persona, which is seemingly separated from the heroes who have used the name in the past. Watson becoming a superhero is the latest twist in "The Amazing Spider-Man," and a surprising direction for the character, and it will be fascinating to see how her transformation is received by readers.
Marvel Comics readers can see Mary Jane Watson officially become Jackpot in "The Amazing Spider-Man" #31, which arrives in comic book stores and online retailers on August 9th. The "Jackpot" limited series hasn't been given an release date, but will likely come out later this year.