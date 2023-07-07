Move Over, Spider-Man, Mary Jane Is Becoming Jackpot

Contains spoilers for "The Amazing Spider-Man" #31

Mary Jane Watson is transforming into a superhero persona, as the longtime love interest of Peter Parker will become Jackpot in an upcoming issue of "The Amazing Spider-Man."

This week, Marvel Comics revealed the brand-new design for Mary Jane's Jackpot, with artist Humberto Ramos providing a sleek costume for her heroic transformation. Back in "Mary Jane & Black Cat" by Jed MacKay and Vincenzo Carratu, it was revealed Watson now has incredible jackpot-based powers, where "slots" decide what random ability she can gain. So far, readers have seen MJ use her new abilities to develop fire powers, turn into a slime monster, and shoot feathers at demons in Hell. Like a slot machine, MJ aims to hit the jackpot with her powers. Ultimately, though, she has no say in what ability she gains, as it all comes down to the luck of the draw.

Marvel Comics will continue to explore Mary Jane's powers as Jackpot in "The Amazing Spider-Man" #31, with Watson getting a new look that turns her into a hero in the Marvel Universe with one of the more unique costumes among its many heroes.