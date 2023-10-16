What Is The Fall Of The House Of Usher Really All About?

This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of The Fall of the House of Usher

Many of the best horror stories succeed not just because of how effective and frightening they are, but also because of how the themes and the terrors of their tales correspond with our own fears. In fact, Mike Flanagan's previous works are rife with metaphors that correspond with the real-life ghosts and demons that many people have faced, like the childhood trauma of "The Haunting of Hill House" or the parallels with addiction and guilt seen in "Doctor Sleep" and "Midnight Mass."

However, the writer-director's latest is his most densely packed tale yet when it comes to exploring the evils of the real world. As has been noted by many outlets, the Usher family in "The Fall of the House of Usher" appears to be heavily inspired by the Sackler family. The Sacklers are the inventors of Oxycontin and are widely believed to be at least partially responsible for the opioid crisis.

So far, the opioid crisis has claimed over 600 thousand lives, and it is thought even by one branch of the Sackler family itself that misleading advertising and deliberate obfuscation of the effects and addictive nature of the drug are important factors in the opioid crisis. Still, it's how the Sacklers parallel with the Ushers in "The Fall of the House of Usher" and their haunting legacy that makes the show so effective.